Did you hear the one about the company that made all its employees return to the office full time? It was no laughing matter. Workers want flexibility, now more than ever, and if an organization isn’t willing to offer a hybrid, majority-remote, or all-remote environment for their employees, they might soon find themselves without any. People, that is.

Long before 2020, there were whispers within certain industries around the question: “Do we really need to come into the office every day?” We got the answer during the pandemic lockdowns when entire workforces quickly realized, after a few technical adjustments, that we could indeed work quite well from our homes. Sure, there is the Zoom fatigue and increased isolation, but for most there’s also better work-life balance, less commute stress and location independence. As a result, now that we’re halfway through 2022, we have a new question: is work from home (WFH) or, better yet, work from anywhere (WFA) here to stay?

If you ask Airbnb, the answer is “absolutely.” Last month, the billion-dollar company announced that after years of working from home, employees will now be allowed to do so permanently. What’s more, staff can move anywhere in the country they work in without any change to their compensation and from September, they will be able to live and work in more than 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

“Millions of people are now more flexible about where they live and work,” the company said in a statement on its website. “In response to this trend of newfound flexibility, Airbnb today announced our approach to allow employees to live and work anywhere, and how we will partner with destinations to help them attract remote workers.”

The home-sharing platform joins the ever-growing club of companies, including Atlassian, Brex, Quora, Twitter, Slack, Zillow and Dropbox, that are allowing staff to work from anywhere. It’s pretty clear that while a WFA policy might be a nice-to-have right now, it’s going to soon become a need-to-have if organizations want to attract and, more importantly, retain top talent.

Never want to go back to the office? Here are three great companies with WFA policies, offering roles that could be right up your street (wherever that street may be):

Shopify

Established in 2004, Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company that has developed a multichannel, cloud-based commerce platform for small and mid-sized companies. It was also one of the first companies to go fully remote during the pandemic, and it’s not going back now. In fact, it’s taking things a step further with a series of innovations, dubbed “Digital by design.” The company’s president, Harley Finkelstein recently said that office life no longer provides a competitive advantage and that “work should be built around mission, not headquarters”.

Shopify is currently hiring high-impact developers and is looking for a Senior Infrastructure Software Engineer to cover disciplines of site reliability engineering and infrastructure engineering. You’ll build on top of one of the largest Kubernetes deployments in Google Cloud (it operates a fleet of over 50+ clusters), collaborate with other developers, build languages, frameworks and libraries, and help develop its caching infrastructure..

Not exactly what you’re looking for? Discover dozens more interesting roles on offer at Shopify.

Coinbase

According to Coinbase, it’s the world’s most trusted way to join the crypto revolution, serving more than 89 million accounts in more than 100 countries. In May 2021, CEO Brian Armstrong told employees in a company-wide email that they’ll be able to choose whether they work from home or in the office after the pandemic ends.

His vision, he said, is to have one floor of office space in 10 cities, rather than 10 floors of office space in one city. “Part of the vision for Coinbase is to create a world with more economic freedom, and not being tied to one location is a key part of this,” Armstrong wrote. “A mix of in-office and remote work allows us to ‘de-risk’ centralizing too much in a single location.”

Sounds good? The company is looking for a Software Engineer – Market Data & Analytics. You’ll be part of the Coinbase investments organization, and your mission is to organize the world’s crypto data and make it easily actionable to all users as they embrace the crypto economy.

As an engineer you will contribute to building institutional grade data and analytics products, and you will interact with a number of teams and systems, including exchange data pipelines, real-time market data streaming, and external data delivery. If that sounds like you, you can find out more about jobs at Coinbase here.

Spotify

Launched in 2008, Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with 422m users, including 182m subscribers, across 183 markets. In February 2021, the Swedish music streaming company announced its “Work From Anywhere” policy, offering employees a choice of working fully from home, from the office or a combination of the two.

Spotify also pledged to give workers more flexibility on which locations they chose to work in. If employees choose to work from locations that aren’t near an office, the company said it would offer them a co-working space membership if they want to work from an office.

If you’d like to join the company, it’s currently looking for Android Engineers for Spotify Live to help build out the foundation of the brand’s app and infrastructure. If you want to help build an application that millions of people use every day, and you have a deep understanding of modern Android development, this is the perfect opportunity. To apply, and see more open roles, check out Spotify’s Job Board.

