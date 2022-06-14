Strong Demand for DealHub’s Next-Gen CPQ drives fourth consecutive year of 250% Growth

DealHub, the hyper-growth, category-defining leader in the CPQ space, announced today the raising of $60 million. The round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures along with the participation of existing investors and brings the company’s total funding to $90 million.

The company will use the proceeds to accelerate innovation of its Next-Gen CPQ, expand ecosystem partnerships and drive global expansion.

“We are very excited to join DealHub in bringing digital transformation to sales teams,” stated Rick Gerson, Chairman at Alpha Wave. “We were extremely impressed by the company’s fast growth, market traction, and enthused customer base. DealHub’s phenomenal success is a testament to the market’s unfulfilled demand for a new class of sales solutions that better align with constantly changing business needs.”

Ever-changing business and market demands have driven the need for a new breed of CPQ that maximizes revenue through intelligent sales decisioning, while ensuring compliance with constantly changing organizational policies and proactively addressing dynamic buyer behaviors.

DealHub redefines CPQ by synergizing enterprise-grade CPQ, Subscription Management, Contract Lifecycle Management and Digital DealRooms into one unified, dynamic quoting and contracting platform, powered by the most engaging and personalized self-serve buyer experience. DealHub’s new generation hybrid commerce engine delivers the depth and robustness of a custom-coded CPQ solution, with the agility of a business-oriented no-code configured environment, making setup and ongoing changes a breeze.

“Challenging market dynamics make it a must for C-levels to take actions that ensure continued and predictable revenue growth,” stated Eyal Elbahary, DealHub CEO. “DealHub’s fresh approach to CPQ provides real-time business adaptability, transparency and collaboration to drive increasing sales and brings every team player into the game with clear accountability to revenue processes and business outcomes.”

​​”We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with DealHub and taking part in its incredible Growth trajectory. This is just the beginning,” stated Uri Erde, General Partner at IGP.

About DealHub.io

DealHub offers the most complete and connected CPQ solution for sales organizations. Our no-code platform empowers visionary leaders to connect their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create accurate and predictable pipelines. With a unified CPQ, CLM and Subscription Management stack powered by a guided selling playbook, teams can generate spot-on quotes, accelerate contract negotiations, and sign off bigger deals. Using a DealRoom, they can centralize buyer/seller communications to deliver the most innovative buyer experience and drive deals to success. For more information, visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn.

