Xenco Medical has expanded its ASC surgical device portfolio through the FDA clearance and launch of its Multilevel CerviKit™, an expansion of Xenco Medical’s breakthrough single-use cervical spine technology to include a comprehensive suite of implants and single-use instruments for 2, 3, and 4 level anterior cervical spine procedures. Optimized for the ambulatory surgery center setting, the Multilevel CerviKitbuilds on Xenco Medical’s existing portfolio of disposable spinal implant and instrument platforms included in its ASC CerviKit and adds to its portfolio of single-use lumbar surgical devices. The cervical plating options included in the Multilevel CerviKit feature an optimally thin profile, an intuitive locking mechanism, and a dual textured surface for thorough fixation. The surgical platform is a sterile-packaged, single-use system designed to enhance intraoperative efficiency. Matched with a disposable delivery instrument and coupled with corresponding, single-use surgical instruments, the Multilevel CerviKit is engineered to complement Xenco Medical’s existing portfolio of single-use spinal systems.

Xenco Medical has expanded its ASC surgical device portfolio with the launch of its Multilevel CerviKit.

Developed at the intersection of materials science and mechanical engineering, the highly reinforced, composite polymer instruments included with each of Xenco Medical’s multilevel anterior cervical plates allow for both consistent mechanical performance and the elimination of the costly logistics associated with the autoclave process. By expanding Xenco Medical’s current ASC portfolio, the Multilevel CerviKit is designed to strengthen an ambulatory surgery center’s ability to overcome sterilization bottlenecks while providing optimal care.

“As COVID-19 spurred increased demand for sterile-packaged, single-use spinal platforms and accelerated growth in the volume of outpatient cervical spine procedures, we have bolstered our commitment to expanding access to safer, streamlined surgical procedures through the launch of our single-use Multilevel CerviKit,” said Xenco Medical Founder and CEO Jason Haider.

Designed to be easily transportable, each Xenco Medical spinal system has been designed for both surgical performance and logistical efficiency. Unlike traditional instruments that are reused in hundreds of patients until a mechanical failure, the disposable Xenco Medical spinal implant systems are optimally calibrated and sterile-packaged for individual use. The product of advanced materials science, Xenco Medical’s single-use spinal implant systems are designed to be compatible with the company’s intelligent surgical vending machines and can be trained on using Xenco Medical’s glasses-free holographic surgical simulation platform.

About Xenco Medical

Xenco Medical is an American medical technology company committed to disruptive innovation for the purposes of creating a safer surgical environment. Through Xenco Medical’s line of disposable, sterile-packaged spinal systems, surgical vending solutions, and software technology, it seeks to make spine surgery more accessible and efficient for healthcare facilities around the country. For more information on Xenco Medical, visit www.xencomedical.com.

