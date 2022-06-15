MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 15, 2022–

Sustainable Skylines, an advertising technology company reinventing aerial advertising with hybrid drone technologies and advanced data analytics, has emerged from stealth mode. They have formally announced an exclusive partnership with the aviation technology company and drone manufacturer, VELARY. This partnership will continue the collaboration of the two companies on building world-class drone advertising solutions. The exclusive nature of the partnership solidifies both companies’ stake in this burgeoning industry.

Current airplane-based advertising relies on outdated technologies, hazardous procedures, and anecdotal ad-performance methodologies. Recognizing this underserved market, Sustainable Skylines is on a mission to bring this industry into the 21st century. Operating in stealth mode for the past two years, the company has been working to bring this drone advertising solution to life, along with developing computer vision and A.I. technologies for their audience analytics platform.

The management team is made up of skilled operators from related industries in big data and advertising. The Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Stonecipher, is a former Senior Director at the private equity and venture capital data and research firm, PitchBook Data, where he structured data-feed, API, and platform subscriptions. He is joined by their Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Carlisle, a former senior executive at Publicis, where he helped lead Proctor and Gamble’s brand strategy. Brenda Stonecipher, their Chief Financial Officer, a certified CPA who has held numerous c-suite positions. As well as their Chief Research Officer, Paul Donato, an advertising industry veteran, and the former Chief Research Officer at Nielsen.

VELARY is a next-generation U.S. aviation technology and engineering company dedicated to solving today’s most challenging problems while anticipating the needs of tomorrow. Their hybrid-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and piloted Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) solutions are designed for the most demanding environments. By bringing together vertical mobility solutions with A.I., data, and cloud services, VELARY is meeting the future with innovative technologies and human ingenuity.

“Our partnership with VELARY is a natural fit. They operate at the forefront of drone technology and share our core values of innovation and sustainability,” said Sustainable Skylines’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Stonecipher, “We’re incredibly excited to be aligned with their team and to continue our growth together.”

“Out-of-Home advertising is going through a renaissance. The digital advertising ecosystem has become overly saturated. Brands are relying on outdoor advertising to create real-world brand familiarity and amplify digital activations,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Carlisle, “Sustainable Skylines will drive brand impact by operating in the last true uncluttered environment, the sky.”

“VELARY is excited to collaborate with Sustainable Skylines as it transforms the outdoor advertising space using our aircraft, making aerial advertising cleaner, safer, and exponentially more impactful,” said Mihai Rozsa, CEO of VELARY.

Sustainable Skylines and VELARY are working towards FAA approval, alongside Praxis Aerospace Concepts, to launch in Miami Beach and will look to rapidly scale across the nation and globe. Sustainable Skylines is financed by a pre-seed round of financing and has formally announced an upcoming seed round.

Sustainable Skylines is an advertising technology company reinventing the Out-of-Home (OOH) aerial media industry with the use of hybrid drone technologies, dynamic 4-color static and digital banners, and a computer vision-powered audience analytics platform. Launching from regional distribution centers with mobile command vehicles, the company will operate in all major U.S. and global markets. Aggregating 1st and 3rd-party data from cellular, geospatial, and aerial footage, the company builds audience data products using the latest advances in computer vision, big data, and artificial intelligence.

VELARY Inc. is a next-generation U.S. aviation technology and engineering company based in California, with operations in Europe. VELARY.com

