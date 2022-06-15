To further strengthen our commitment to providing industry-leading coverage of data technology, VentureBeat is excited to welcome Andrew Brust and Tony Baer as regular contributors. Watch for their articles in the Data Pipeline.

There’s a disconnect between data availability and business agility. Companies have difficulty converting data into insights and then turning insights into action.

Data pipelines developed over the past decade are inadequate for modern businesses in terms of agility, flexibility and intuitiveness. You must manually extract, prepare and cleanse data to move it to the cloud, a process that is time-consuming and complicated.

Cloud platforms can be difficult to use for analyzing data once it has been migrated. Some require intense specialization to extract insights. Data teams require rapid ingestion, transformation and analysis capabilities to meet business demands.

ThoughtSpot and Matillion partnership

Today, data teams working in the cloud can get real-time insights in minutes, according to ThoughtSpot and Matillion, who just announced a collaborative partnership focused on these issues.

Event Transform 2022 Join us at the leading event on applied AI for enterprise business and technology decision makers in-person July 19 and virtually from July 20-28. Register Here

Matillion’s cloud data integration technology supplies data model templates to help companies efficiently navigate their data. SpotApps, prebuilt solutions from ThoughtSpot designed for specific scenarios, can now leverage Matillion’s data processing technology. The companies believe the combination will accelerate time to value and give more individuals access to data throughout the enterprise.

Matillion and ThoughtSpot say their partnership can help data engineers focus on more complex data projects by reducing the time needed to create data pipelines and launch new analytics scenarios. This can then assist business users to access data more easily and data engineers to focus on more complex data projects.

Matillion’s ELT templates — based on no-code/low-code technology — extract, migrate and transform data from an array of data sources into a cloud-native pipeline platform. Then, with ThoughtSpot, users can analyze the data through search and artificial intelligence.

How it works

When the data is transferred to the cloud, it can be prepared for analytics quickly through Matillion. With ThoughtSpot, SpotApps can be set up, running with new Live Analytics use cases, as soon as the data is available.

The worksheets, tables and Liveboards available in ThoughtSpot Modeling Language (TML) allow users to get up and running with popular SaaS applications including ServiceNow, HubSpot, Okta, Google Analytics and more.

“Before building our modern data stack with Matillion, Snowflake and ThoughtSpot, Sargento was spending excessive amounts of time in data preparation and manual reporting in Excel. We set out on a mission to find a best-of-breed cloud-first analytics solution to extract the most business value from the massive amounts of data we had in front of us,” explained Travis Lehn, senior manager of Data & Analytics at Sargento Foods, Inc. “After a rigorous selection process, we ultimately chose a stack that scales analytics across our business and provides self-service capabilities to our diverse user base.”

“Today’s modern data teams must manage maintenance, migration, and preparation of data to perform analytics. Low-code and no-code templates accelerate time to insights,” said Naggi Asmar, Chief Engineering Officer at Matillion. “Now data teams can focus on innovation to use data for advanced use cases and drive the business forward, rather than getting access to data in the data warehouse.”