Representatives of Peoples Equity Group, a direct-to-consumer, technology and e-commerce brand aggregator, were announced as speakers at the annual MoneyShow in May 2022. Peoples Equity Group, known for managing assets for passive investors, scaling brands up and then exiting them in rollups to private equity companies for possibly much higher multiples or valuations, will be the technology investing headline and “alternate investing” keyword sponsor on May 9, 2022.

The MoneyShow is one of America’s largest accredited investor conferences and was founded over forty years ago. The conference focuses on helping investors better understand the intricacies of managing their assets through in-depth education and advice. The theme of this year’s event, which runs from May 9-11, 2022, at Bally’s/Paris in Las Vegas, will be wealth-building strategies for any market environment.

“We are excited about the opportunity to present at the MoneyShow and to meet with some of the best financial experts in America,” said Chief Operations Officer Dakota Smith. “It will be inspiring to be among so many people who are passionate about learning strategies for potentially diversifying their assets. It will definitely be a can’t-miss event.”

The company’s presentation will focus on market disruption, technology investing and the strategies that Peoples Equity Group utilizes for accredited and institutional investors who become co-investors in the brands the company acquires.

“We are ready to give attendees information that is relevant to markets and that is actionable,” Smith adds.

A panel of private equity advisors and fund managers will also be co-presenting at the conference to discuss their past investment projects with the group, including why ecommerce is so fascinating to the private equity space. It is a market that generated over $11.4 billion worth of investments into ecommerce aggregators in the last 12 months.

“We hope that our presentation will be both motivating and practical for everyone,” says Smith.

In other news, Peoples Equity Group states that it is working with a prominent middle market advisory firm that is spearheading a $100 million raise for the group and has facilitated debt and equity raises for other fintech and aggregation projects in the past few years.

“They have assisted in us putting together a group of $100 million worth of investors, which will help us expand our e-commerce acquisitions as well as some supply chain and e-commerce manufacturing acquisitions we are looking to make,” Smith says. “We are now in the process of finishing our due diligence on deals for private placements into some brands. We look forward to announcing more about these developments in the near future.”

Peoples Equity Group says that it is prepared to help make this year’s MoneyShow memorable for all who come to the event.

“We believe deeply in the conference’s aim and will do everything we can to help people receive unbiased guidance that can help them in any economic environment,” Smith says.

Peoples Equity Group has 25 years of experience in the e-commerce mergers and acquisitions space. The company has built a successful track record with large private equity groups that buy multiple e-commerce brands at a time and then aggregate the data. Peoples Equity Group focuses on middle-market ecommerce businesses valued between $5M-$20M while allowing the Founder to stay on and help scale the company.

For more information about Peoples Equity Group, please see https://peoplesequitygroup.com/ or contact:

Peoples Equity Group

(786) 926-8945

support@peoplesequitygroup.com



Disclaimer:

This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any interests in Peoples Equity Group or any other securities. Any such offer will be made only pursuant to the company’s Private Placement Memorandum. This overview may include or be based in part on projections, valuations, estimates and other financial data supplied by third parties, which has not been verified by Peoples Equity Group. This information should not be relied upon for the purpose of investing in their projects or for any other purpose. Any information regarding projected or estimated investment returns are estimates only and should not be considered indicative of the actual results that may be realized or predictive of the performance of investments or any underlying project in which the company invests. Past investment results of any underlying managers should not be viewed as indicative of future performance of the company.