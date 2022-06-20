Pioneering social media sports marketing company reaches $3.25M in financing following cash injection from gaming industry-focused venture capital firm and other investors

Sports Gambling Guides (SGG), the elite social media sports marketing company that was recently shortlisted for Sports Affiliate Of The Year at the 2022 SBC Awards, has announced it’s received an additional $2 million in second round funding from investors including Astralis Capital.

Having launched in 2020, SGG was established by a father/son duo and now boasts a young but vastly experienced team of 17 entrepreneurs among its ranks. Offering a bold new take on conventional affiliate marketing, the company specializes in social media and now represents a network of 800+ Twitter and Instagram content creators / influencers with a combined audience of 22+ million followers.

Astralis Capital, meanwhile, is a venture capital firm dedicated to identifying and investing in transformative businesses in the digital gaming space via its Astralis Fund I LP, an iGaming, Sports Betting and Digital Gaming-focused Venture fund, co-managed by Tisno Onggara and Evan Meya. The group’s focus has always been on supporting innovative management teams at compelling early-stage companies, while also providing the strategic guidance and industry connectivity required to help them maximize stakeholder value.

Given the profile and trajectory of SGG, it’s not hard to see why they were selected by Astralis and others to receive further funding. In the past two years, the company has established itself as one of the three largest U.S. sports gambling accounts on Instagram as well as one of the top 10 on Twitter.

With daily postings that receive millions of impressions in targeted markets across the U.S., SGG has steadily expanded its client database to include big-name sports betting brands like FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, PointsBet and more, as well as leading Daily Fantasy Sports operator, PrizePicks.

With more major partners in the pipeline for 2022, SGG is currently licensed in all legal online betting states in the U.S. and will be looking to expand into more as and when new jurisdictions open up. In addition to its disruptive approach to conventional affiliate marketing, the company has also been praised for the cost-effective nature of its business model and the value it provides to partners.

Troy Paul, Co-Founder and President of Sports Gambling Guides said: “We’re delighted to have been selected for funding by Astralis Capital and many other additional investors. The decision by all of these groups to finance our business is testament to the great work we’ve done so far and the fact that we share a similar vision for growth going forward.

“Over the coming months, we intend to repay the faith investors’ have shown in us by expanding our client database and providing engaging social media content that reaches an even bigger audience. We’re looking forward to running exciting campaigns that return even greater value to our partners.”

Evan Meyer, Managing Director at Astralis Capital Management LP “Since their launch in 2020, SGG has rapidly and judiciously built a significant presence in the affiliate and advertising space. With their expanding product capability set, influencer / follower bases, we believe SGG can be a partner of choice for a wide range of advertisers to reach passionate and loyal sports and gambling enthusiasts”

Founded by a father/son duo in 2020, Sports Gambling Guides has rapidly established itself as the leading social media affiliate marketing company in the U.S. Made up of a team of 17 visionary entrepreneurs, SGG has redefined the way businesses think about affiliate marketing by making social media its main focus. SGG currently represents or owns a database of over 800 content creators, meaning for its steadily growing stable of advertising partners, one click reaches 22 million sports fans.

