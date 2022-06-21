We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, cloud identity detection and response provider Permiso announced the launch of P0 Labs, a new managed detection and response service that will bring together a team of cloud security incident responders and threat detection experts to help enterprises detect and respond to data breaches.

P0 Labs’ team of experts will be led by Ian Ahl, the VP of P0 Labs, former Director of Advanced Practices for Mandiant where he gained first-hand experience observing threat actors attempting to exploit cloud environments.

It offers the ability to respond to advanced cloud-native threat actors that they wouldn’t necessarily have the technology or expertise to respond to on their own.

Why cloud detection and response is mission-critical for orgs

The announcements come as more and more organizations are struggling to keep up with the pace of modern cloud threats as the modern attack surface of applications, services and microservices continues to expand.

Recent research shows that 98% of enterprises reported having at least one cloud data breach in the past 18 months, highlighting that the majority of organizations simply aren’t able to secure their cloud native environments.

“The security industry consistently talks about a workforce shortage but to find cloud security professionals is an even rarer breed and we’re trying to bring that cloud security expertise to the masses, so every one of our customers can become a cloud security expert in no time,” said Paul Nguyen, cofounder and CEO of Permiso.

“P0 Labs is the heart of Permiso focusing on building the latest detection methods and signals to alert our customers of malicious or suspicious activity. They also serve as trusted advisors to our customers whenever they need help from a “Cloud Hero,” Nguyen said.

A look at the cloud detection and response market

The cloud detection and response market is expanding as more organizations realize they cannot keep up with the scale and complexity of modern cloud-based threats.

It’s also occurring as growth has continued in the wider managed detection and response market, with researchers valuing the market at $2.6 billion in 2022 and anticipating it will reach $5.6 billion by 2027.

Permiso competes against a growing number of providers who are seeking to make cloud security easier to manage and more affordable for organizations, including Obsidian Security.

Earlier this year, Obsidian Security raised $90 million as part of a series C funding round, with a solution that provides a consolidated view of users, data and applications in the cloud, while alerting on breaches and offering incident response support to contain security incidents.

Another competitor is Wiz, which recently launched a CDR solution at RSAC to support enterprises in detecting and responding to cloud events in real-time. Wiz raised $250 million in October last year and achieved a valuation of $6 billion.

Despite the competition, Nguyen argues that Permiso takes a different approach from competitors due to its identity-based approach, which helps enterprises to build a narrative of who’s in the environment, what they’re doing and whether it’s malicious or not, based upon the patterns of attack observed in previous cloud breaches.