Did you know that only around 12% of job postings advertised online in the U.S. include salary ranges? New laws look set to change that, which is positive for those making a career move: the lack of compensation transparency in negotiation can often make candidates feel like they’ve been low-balled at best, and duped at worst. It’s not uncommon for employees to discover that once they’ve started a new job that they are being paid less than others at the same level, who are doing the same work.

The gender gap in negotiation can come into play too. Women in the United States earned 83% of men’s median annual earnings in 2021, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

There are signs that the dial is turning. From the point of view of someone looking for a new job, having the salary scale available really helps to streamline the process. On June 8th, Microsoft announced in a blog post that it would be rolling out four new employee workforce initiatives, one of which is adding salary ranges in all of its internal and external job postings across the U.S., beginning no later than January 2023.

Elsewhere, firms are rolling out other initiatives to attract and retain talent. Amazon announced that it would double its base pay limit for corporate employees to $350,000 in acknowledgement of the current “particularly competitive labor market.” Walmart is also looking to attract talent, particularly new graduates: a pilot program aimed at the sector aims to track this cohort into store manager roles on salaries of up to $210,000.

Staff Software Engineer, Enterprise, Indeed

The job: Indeed is seeking a Staff Software Engineer for its SMB Growth team, where you will build software that guides employers to post high-quality jobs which achieve good performance in Indeed’s search results.

The responsibilities: You will join a collaborative team of extremely talented engineers, UX designers, and product managers. If looking at data, slicing and dicing it in multiple ways and coming up with interesting insights is something you thrive upon, you’ll fit right in.

The requirements: You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mathematics or an equivalent field plus five or more years experience programming with Java, JavaScript or Python. Additionally, three-plus years’ of experience building full-stack applications with React and Redux is needed.

Lead Software Engineer Genomics, Agilent

The job: To strengthen its software team in Genomics, Agilent is looking for a Software Engineer to lead the development effort of next generation web-based software and tools.

The responsibilities: You’ll coordínate software development efforts across geographies as well as create rapid, functional prototypes to aid in vetting technical directions. Maintenance and improvement of continuous integration of existing Genomics software is also part of this role, as is handling communication between cross-functional teams such as marketing, legal, operations and vendor teams.

The requirements: This is a hands-on role where necessary, and you will need to be comfortable giving technical direction to the engineering team.

Senior Data & Insights Analyst, MoneyGram

The job: The Senior Digital Product Analyst will possess strong analytical skills to fulfill MoneyGram’s digital engagement strategy through the development of insightful and actionable solutions.

The responsibilities: You will interface with internal clients to understand business objectives and ensure digital tracking and measurement criteria are aligned. In this position you will directly impact on key strategic product decisions by partnering with direct leadership, product managers and engineers.

The requirements: Bachelor’s degree (or foreign equivalent) in mathematics, statistics, computer science, information systems, or a directly related field, plus three to five years of analytics experience. You will also need app and/or web analytics experience, specifically working on Google Analytics, Firebase or similar tools to measure the benefits of the digital experiences and customer behaviors.

Further information on the Senior Digital Product Analyst role is available as are more opportunities at MoneyGram.