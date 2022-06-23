We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

A new report by Salesforce revealed that demand for automation from business teams for over 90% of organizations has increased over the last two years.

The automation revolution is here, and companies are beginning to take hold. In an increasingly competitive market and macroeconomic uncertainty across markets, businesses are seeking ways to automate their processes and workflows in order to drive growth, productivity and efficiency.

However, despite the desire for increased automation, 96% of respondents said that they find modifying and rebuilding automations challenging, and 80% of organizations are concerned that supporting automation is likely to compound technical debt. And while there is clear indication that digitally-forward companies recognize that automation is critical, there are right and wrong ways to create a reliable and holistic automation strategy.

Speed is most often a goal when it comes to automation, but implementing it too quickly without the right tools in place will leave a business in a very vulnerable and risky position. That is why companies must implement automation in a scalable and future-proof way, one which builds upon and improves on existing technologies rather than impeding them and accruing technical debt.

As business landscapes continue to evolve, organizations must be adept with flexible technologies that can adapt to change rapidly. Automation is proving to be an integral part of every corporate strategy, and Salesforce’s research suggests that automation will play a key role as companies grapple with continuous digital transformation.

For its report, Salesforce commissioned a global survey of 600 CIOs and IT decision-makers.

Read the full report by Salesforce.