When you think tech in the U.S., does your mind go straight to Silicon Valley? We wouldn’t be surprised if it did. The California region is the globe’s best-known name for technology, and is the birthplace and home to many of the world’s biggest tech companies. More than 30 businesses in the Fortune 1000 are headquartered here, and it is home to thousands of startup companies too.

Outside of Silicon Valley, there are other well-established locations for tech in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston and New York City, which has the largest tech workforce nationally, with over 670,000 people employed in the sector. Additionally, the State of New York attracts the country’s second-largest amount of venture capital after California. Seattle, too, has a long history in technology, and has famously been the home of Microsoft since 1979. Last year, the State of Washington came in top place on the 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem report.

A recent piece of research with Moody’s Analytics assessed 300 metro areas for factors such as the unemployment rate, labor force participation rate (as well as labor growth) and job and wage growth in each area. The results discovered that job markets are hottest in mid-sized cities with populations under 2.3 million, which have relatively low income taxes (or none at all), and climates which allow for year-round outdoor activities.

So if you’re in the market for a new role, where should you be looking? The research highlighted Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Salt Lake City, Utah; Jacksonville, Florida, and Raleigh, North Carolina. We’ve got three to check out below — and plenty more to discover on the VentureBeat Job Board too.

Threat Detection & Response, Assistant Vice President, MUFG

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina (or remote).

The Role: In the Threat Detection & Response, Assistant Vice President role you will focus on researching threats posed by cyber criminals to various systems, technologies, operations and programs. You’ll analyze research to determine a cyber criminal’s capabilities, intentions and attack approaches, including those with multiple phases.

The Responsibilities: You will rapidly respond to incidents to minimize risk exposure and ensure system availability, and proactively monitor internal and external-facing environments. You’ll also seek opportunities to automate detection and remediation, and reduce response times for incidents. You’ll produce reports and briefings that include perspectives on the behavior of adversaries.

The Requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in computer science or technology-related field, or equivalent work experience is required. You’ll also need five to six years’ experience responding to cyber incidents or emerging threats and developing advanced threat detection capabilities. Experience in the banking or finance industries is preferred.

Data Science Manager — Job Seeker Profiles, Indeed

Location: Austin, Texas.

The Role: The role of Data Science Manager at Indeed is to follow the data, logging, analyzing, visualizing and modeling terabytes of job search data. Data Scientists build and implement machine learning models to make timely decisions, and each is a mixture of a statistician, scientist, machine learning expert and engineer.

The Responsibilities: You’ll program using R, Python, Java, or C++ and perform big data modeling work in Hadoop, Pig, Scala and Spark.

The Requirements: You’ll have experience hiring and onboarding a rapidly growing team as well as experience in search ranking, deep learning or recommendation systems. Your technical skills include Python, R, Julia and Octave, as well as SQL, Pandas and MongoDB.

SEO Analyst, Thriveworks

Location: Nashville, Tennessee (or remote).

The Role: Counseling chain Thriveworks is looking for an SEO Analyst who is passionate about SEO and mental health to help it excel in its mission. This is a role where your efforts will have a meaningful impact on people’s lives.

The Responsibilities: Help Thriveworks take its SEO, content and page experience to the next level. You will own your projects from idea to execution, you’ll analyze the market and performance, and apply your insights to decision-making. In this role, you’ll be responsible for your roadmap and will partner closely with content, clinician, product, development and marketing teams to achieve your goals.

The Requirements: You will need experience in the foundations of SEO: analytics, tech, UX, content and backlink strategy and you will need to be comfortable working with Google Analytics (or a similar platform), Google Tag Manager and Google Search Console. Experience using SEO tools such as SEMRush, Ahrefs, SEOClarity and Screaming Frog is required as is experience in technical SEO auditing and communicating fixes for development work.

