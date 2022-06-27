VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 28, 2022–

KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, will offer EUR trading against BTC, ETH and USDT as part of its expansion on the European market. New trading pairs will become available on the KuCoin spot market starting June 28, enabling crypto users to make instant conversions between Euros and cryptocurrencies.

By supporting these EUR fiat trading pairs, KuCoin strengthens its presence across the European crypto market, which continues to see strong growth. Lowering the barriers to buying cryptocurrency with fiat currencies is a crucial step in onboarding more traders looking to set up their crypto portfolios. The addition of EUR fiat trading pairs will also provide a better fiat-to-crypto trading experience with high liquidity and security for global crypto users.

On March 23, KuCoin launched SEPA Payments to provide the most straightforward fiat-to-crypto exchange experience. Through SEPA transfers, users can deposit EUR to their exchange account for any cryptocurrency-related purchase through the “Fast Buy” channel.

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu commented on the EUR pairs support, “The new EUR spot trading pairs in the fiat-to-crypto service deployed by KuCoin is another major milestone after the addition of BRL a week ago. We hope this will bring excellent convenience to our local users and those who prefer to use euro. It is extremely exciting to add two fiat currencies with spot trading pairs within such a short time, which also reflects the efficient implementation capability of KuCoin’s strategic deployment this year. KuCoin strongly believes that providing a secure and stable bridge between fiat and cryptocurrencies will bring a better experience to crypto users, which is crucial for crypto mass adoption. In the nearest future, KuCoin plans to support more fiat trading pairs in the spot market thus becoming the best place to explore the crypto world with fiat for global users.”

On June 20, KuCoin added support for the Brazilian Real (BRL), which is now traded against USDT, BTC, and ETH through direct conversions on its spot market.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

