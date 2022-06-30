We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

A recent survey conducted by Robocorp gathered the perspectives of RPA users, specifically IT teams, to better understand current RPA (robotic process automation) solutions, existing roadblocks RPA users face, the ways in which individuals currently use their RPA technology, how much they’ve invested and where there is room for growth.

First and foremost, Robocorp found that there is incredible growth within the RPA industry: 67% of respondents invested in RPA technology within the past year and, even further, 81% of respondents plan to invest in RPA in the next year. While this increased growth in the use of RPA technology is exciting, the survey also uncovered an apparent dissatisfaction with existing technology. Not only do 69% of respondents experience broken bots with their current RPA at least once per week, but 65% of respondents agree that they would benefit from usage-based pricing.

To add on to the dissatisfaction current RPA users are experiencing, the survey also revealed that most individuals aren’t even using the RPA technology that would best suit their needs: 34% of respondents say the primary value of RPA is the ability to adapt current tech to meet evolving needs and 22% say it’s ability to scale and meet evolving processing needs. This makes for 56% of respondents who would benefit from open source technology but, unfortunately, 81% of respondents say 50% or less of their RPA tech is open source.

The results of the survey clearly highlight RPA’s increasing popularity across industries, particularly to drive company growth and success. However, the results from the survey also show that the solutions individuals are using are clearly not working. It’s time to progress to stronger, more reliable and fairly priced technology that meets consumer standards – Gen2 RPA technology.

Read the full report by Robocorp.