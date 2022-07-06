We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

If 2020 was the year enterprises experimented with remote and hybrid work, 2021 and 2022 saw these modes mature into permanent norms for millions of knowledge workers. For many enterprises, this was the start of the journey to digital employee experience (DEX). With this adaptation, 1E and Vanson Bourne looked to better understand the pivotal shift in the way organizations approach IT strategies and DEX. Results revealed that slapping a “DEX band-aid” over the problem won’t fix deep and pervasive employee experience issues; 95% of professionals believe IT issues disrupt employees’ digital experience in their organization, hindering productivity and diminishing workplace morale.

As companies continue to grapple with IT struggles – and increased digital fraction – they started to introduce new technologies, undertake DEX maturity assessments, and create centers of excellence (CoE). These introductions will allow companies to get to the root of business issues and put strategies in place that will improve DEX and enhance remote productivity and wellbeing.

Companies who take that next step and prove they’re ready to move from good to great employee experiences will excel. When looking at the importance of DEX, 91% of employees believe their organization has a strategy in place – or is in the process of implementing a strategy. Overwhelmingly so, respondents also recognize the importance of DEX as a key consideration in digital transformation strategy (80%), but almost all surveyed indicate that there is a need for improvement (90%).

This newfound information proves that organizations can get DEX where they need to in a remote work environment – it will just take time, strategy and full company support.

For its report, 1E commissioned a survey of 300 IT decision-makers and knowledge workers in March and April 2022, from companies in the U.S. and U.K. with 5,000+ employees, to understand their experiences and perceptions.

