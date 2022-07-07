We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

“AI has emerged as an essential component of the future enterprise,” according to Jennifer Hamel, research manager, Analytics and Intelligent Automation Services at IDC. “AI adoption at scale drives expansion across both IT services and business services segments.”

And that statement came almost a year ago.

If you haven’t yet embraced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in your operations – or plan to embrace them – it’s time to get started.

That time is July 19th and the place is San Francisco. AI and data technology industry leaders and technical decision makers will come together as Transform returns to an in-person event, complemented by an extensive lineup of virtual sessions that span July 20 to July 28th.

Whether you’re looking to optimize your current AI deployments or learn how (and why) to get started, the The Data & Al Executive Summit will introduce you to real practitioners, real challenges and real solutions.

From fireside chats with leaders such as Intuit’s Marianna Tessel and LinkedIn’s Ya Xu, to workshops on decision intelligence and optimizing the ML development lifecycles, to lively panel discussions on the evolution of AI/ML and how companies of all sizes are leveraging AI for cybersecurity, you can expect a busy and insightful agenda on Day 1 at Transform.

Making AI personal

It may sound like an oxymoron, but creating personalized customized experiences at scale is realistic thanks to accelerated AI. However, it’s also complicated. Intuit’s Marianna Tessel will share the company’s journey to achieve personalization and what Intuit learned along the way.

Decision intelligence answers critical questions

It’s no secret that companies have daunting amounts of data, but collecting, analyzing, and leveraging is a challenge. Decision intelligence and pre-built operationalized AI/ML tools can help data teams rapidly process cloud-scale data to come to the right decisions.

How to optimize your ML development lifecycle

Want to get faster and better at ML development? Faris Akbar of Sama will share lessons learned from the company’s 10-year track record of helping Fortune 500 companies scale their ML projects.

LinkedIn shares its AI and data story

LinkedIn says its success depends on making the right matches — whether that’s matching job seekers with recruiters, marketers with buyers, or content creators with content consumers. Ya Xu, head of data at LinkedIn, will share how the company stays on the cutting edge of responsible data innovation.

AI and ML evolve

The evolution of AI and ML isn’t that much different than how humans evolve. First you crawl, then you walk and then finally you run. In this panel discussion, leaders, including those from Wayfair, discuss how they were able to automate AI/ML processes, how this provided scale and speed to market and eventually took them from proof of concept to production.

Building AI data

AI-driven transformation and ROI is taking longer than expected. The problem often lies with the challenge of converting data into revenue-generating AI — highlighting the need for labeled data. Learn how to build an AI data engine that iterates on the right data at the right stage of their project’s life cycle.

Leveraging AI for cybersecurity

While all companies face threats from cyber criminals, midsized and small businesses are especially targeted because bad actors know they may not have the resources of larger companies. This session will look at how smaller operations can deploy AI to do the work that used to require staff time, big budgets and expertise.

