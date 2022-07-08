Since 2019, VentureBeat has been honoring the women leaders, mentors, researchers and entrepreneurs who are transforming the AI industry — making it magnitudes more equitable, ethical and groundbreaking for all. The VentureBeat Women in AI Awards was founded to emphasize how vital the voices, work and experiences of these women are to AI as a field and a technology, and to shine a light on some of these leaders.
This year, over 200 women were nominated over five categories, and we’re delighted to introduce our potential winners. Each was selected based on their commitment to the industry, their work to increase inclusivity in the field and their positive influence in the community. The winners will be announced and their praises further sung during Transform 2022.
And now, meet our 2022 Women in AI nominees
Responsibility and Ethics of AI
This award honors a woman who demonstrates exemplary leadership and a commitment to progress in advancing responsibility and ethics in the field.
- Beena Ammanath, Executive Director, Global Deloitte AI Institute, Deloitte
- Diya Wynn, Senior Practice Manager, Responsible AI, Emerging Technologies & Intelligent Platforms, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Kathy Baxter, Principal Architect of Ethical AI Practice, Salesforce
- Minerva Tantoco, Chief AI Officer, NYU MCSilver
- Mirka Snyder Caron, Senior Counsel, Privacy, Cybersecurity, Data and Fraud, TD Bank
- Muthumari S., Head of Data Science, Brillio
- Nikki Pope, Senior Director, AI and Legal Ethics, NVIDIA
- Saiph Savage, Assistant Professor, Northeastern University
- Susan Gonzales, CEO, AIandYou (www.aiandyou.org)
- Triveni Gandhi, Responsible AI Lead, Dataiku
AI Entrepreneur
This award honors a woman who has launched an AI company that shows great promise. Consideration was given to factors such as business traction, the technology solution and impact in the AI space.
- Aleksandra Kazantseva, Head of Business Development, BizzClick
- Anu Shukla, Co-founder, Executive Chairman, Botco.ai
- Aparna Dhinakaran, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Arize AI
- Denise Leaser, President, MyInnerGenius
- Devaki Raj, CEO and Co-founder, CrowdAI
- Dr Michelle Perugini, CEO and Co-Founder, Presagen
- Dr. Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO, Assiduus
- Gila Hayat, Co-founder & CTO, ReBlonde
- Maya Said, Founder, CEO, Outcomes4Me
- Dr. Rachita Navara, Co-founder and CEO, SafeBeat Rx
- Rama Chakaki, COO, aiXplain
- Vaysh Kewada, CEO and Co-founder, Salience Labs
AI Research
This award honors a woman who has made a significant impact in AI research, either by helping accelerate progress in her organization, as part of academic research, or impacting AI innovation.
- Cristina Gorrostieta, Principal Data Scientist, Cogito Corp
- Dr. Ranit Aharonov, Chief Technology Officer, Pangea Biomed
- Mounia Lalmas-Roelleke, Head of Technology Research for Personalization, Spotify
- Nicole Jiang, Director of Product and Design, Abnormal Security
AI Mentorship
This award honors a woman leader who mentored other women in the AI field by providing guidance and support/encouraging more women to enter the field of AI.
- Angie Westbrock, COO, Standard AI
- Anita Weemaes, Solution Architect, NVIDIA
- Belén Sanchez Hidalgo, Senior Data Scientist, Team Lead, DataRobot
- Danika Hannon, Midmarket Sales Executive, Quantinuum
- Nancy Li, Vice President, AI & Platform, BrightAI
- Penny Li, Senior Vice President of Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI), SambaNova Systems
- Rebekah Leslie-Hurd, Director of Compiler Software Engineering, Cerebras Systems
- Sadie St. Lawrence, Founder and CEO, Women in Data
- Dr. Tanya Mishra, CEO & Founder, SureStart
- Tina Nguyen, SVP, Director of Analytics, Truist Bank
- Zoe Hillenmeyer, Chief Commercial Officer, Peak
Rising Star
This award honors a woman in the early stages of her AI career who has already demonstrated exemplary leadership traits.
- Alice Fridberg, Data Scientist and Team Lead, Skai
- Catherine Hansen, Director of Marketing, Sway AI
- Daria Soboleva, Machine Learning Engineer, Cerebras Systems
- Dhanya Jayachandra, Chief Technology Officer, Unitek
- Emma Stapleton, Senior Data Scientist, Actium Health
- Gina Romero, CEO & Co-Founder, Connected Women
- Katie Robbert, President & Co-Founder, Trust Insights
- Lipika Ramaswamy, Senior Applied Scientist, Gretel
- Luminita Busuricu, CEO, QuickLegal
- Manisha Gupta, Global Head, Product Management, HCM & Cross Functional Analytics, Oracle
- Meghan Mergui, Data Scientist, BigID
- Monika Shrivastav, AI Operations & Strategy Lead – Applied AI Group, Walmart
- Nare Tarlamazyan, Lead Product Manager, AI, Picsart
- Prerna Dogra, Product Manager, NVIDIA
- Rebecca Clyde, Co-founder and CEO, Botco.ai
- Shrimai Prabhumoye, Research Scientist, NVidia
- Supriya Gupta, General Manager, Recommendations, Credit Karma
- Susan Sly, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, RadiusAI
- Yardenne Assa, CEO and co-founder, Unboxable
- Jigyasa Grover, Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Twitter, Inc.
