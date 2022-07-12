Transform is the leading event on applied AI for enterprise business and technology decision makers. As part of that, we’ve tapped industry thought leaders for insights into one of the most critical issues in the world of applied AI. On July 21, 2022, data governance takes center stage, with a series of virtual sessions on building a solid data governance program, managing the onrush of data from the cloud, a new perspective on healthcare data and more.

You’ll walk away with actionable insights on managing the availability, usability, integrity and security of your data, how to make it work harder for you, and more. Read on for a closer look at these talks on data governance and AI from leaders at American Express, Janssen R&D and Capital One.

Operating models lay the foundation for solid data governance programs — but how can business leaders make sure operating models are meeting the requirements of their organizations? At 9:00 a.m. PDT, Pascale Hutz, chief data officer at American Express, makes the case for a federated data governance operating model with a look at how American Express has done it. He’ll share best practices for opening data governance offices across business units, including hiring and funding dedicated data governance roles and ensuring data executive sponsorship.

At 9:20 a.m., get a new perspective on healthcare data, when Hal Stern, VP & CIO at Janssen R&D, sits down with VentureBeat’s head of data and AI content strategy, Hari Sivaraman. In this Fireside Chat, you’ll learn how Janssen’s integrated and standardized data ecosystem helps the company derive deep insights and make timely decisions for its therapeutic portfolio — plus why healthcare data is music, not oil.

And at 9:40 a.m., get a glimpse into the future when you learn why holistic data governance is key to getting the most out of your data. Patrick Barch, Sr. director of product management at Capital One Software, will dive into the best ways to manage and govern the influx of data that cloud brings, why companies are struggling with data governance and how to implement a holistic data governance strategy that captures all your data and turns it into insight.

