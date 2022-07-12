Upstart Power achieves key technical milestone with next-generation, solid oxide fuel cell generator, for on-demand operation in residential & small industrial backup applications

Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators.

Upstart has been pioneering the concept of high cycle SOFC systems specifically designed for intermittent operation, providing on-demand energy in collaboration with battery storage and solar power.

Using commonly available propane or natural gas, Upgen® SOFC generators provide critical backup or supplemental power when grid power is unavailable or renewable resources are insufficient. Other commercial SOFC systems are designed to be always on (unable to cycle) and, therefore, are not suitable as a power source for applications that require intermittent operation such as backup power or grid services.

‘Unlike traditional SOFC systems that need to operate continuously, our Upgen SOFC generators are specifically designed and optimized for intermittent, on-demand operation, starting in under 30 minutes and cycling off reliably when no longer required,’ said Nate Palumbo, Chief Technology Officer at Upstart Power. ‘Our rigorous and comprehensive testing protocols cover all key elements of the SOFC system including stack, reformer, ignition module, thermal management, and controls.’

Cleaner, safer, quieter, maintenance-free and significantly more efficient than legacy internal combustion engine generators, Upgen is the ideal complement to solar and battery storage in a home energy management system and ensures energy resilience and grid independence when the grid has failed (again!), the sun isn’t shining (enough!), and the batteries can’t keep up (with the home loads), said Georg Bettenhauser, VP of Business Development at Upstart Power. ‘For homeowners concerned with rising utility bills and increasingly frequent grid outages, solar and battery storage alone is like a four-foot blanket for a six-foot person … during prolonged grid outages with insufficient sunshine, some part of your lifestyle is not going to be covered.’

Upgen systems are currently in phase 2 trials at several customer sites in North America. Upstart plans to commercially launch its next-generation Upgen NXG™ product in mid-2023 and to rapidly scale shipments through 2024 and beyond. In the coming quarters, Upstart will continue to expand its commercial network of go-to-market partners across the solar, battery storage, and backup generation markets – please click here if there is interest in becoming an Upstart partner. Upstart will also be kicking off a product pre-order campaign for end-users later this year – please watch our website and for details.

Upstart Power designs and produces market disruptive solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) generators for Residential and Industrial applications that are dependable, sustainable, carbon efficient, and virtually silent. The Upgen® products from Upstart Power work collaboratively with battery storage to cover for grid outages and solar shortfalls, providing 24-7-365, long-duration resiliency. Founded in late 2018, Upstart Power is a privately held company, funded by investors including TJ Rodgers, Enphase Energy and Sunnova Energy.

