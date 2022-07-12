This year, Transform, the leading event on applied AI for enterprise business and technology decision makers, returns both in-person and virtually. We’re digging deep with two full weeks of the most critical topics in applied AI, including data, AI and the edge.

The Data Week kicks off the virtual coverage on July 20. Every day, in-depth talks and panels from leaders across industries will shine a light on a key topic in the data world. On Day One, (July 20) we’ll take a deep dive into data architecture, and on Day Two (July 21), it’s all about data governance. Day Three (July 22) brings a look at data analytics, or the AI that spins your data into gold.

Below you’ll find a closer look at the what’s happening in the world of data analytics, from leaders at FedEx, Orangetheory, Walgreens and more. (And don’t miss the agendas for Day One and Day Two).

A deep-dive into Data Analytics: July 22

The panels kick off at 9:00 am PT with a look back at the historic winter storm Uri, which paralyzed much of the southern United states, and significantly impacted FedEx service levels for critical healthcare accounts. In this chat with Sriram Krishnasamy, CEO of Fedex Dataworks, you’ll learn how FedEx Dataworks leveraged AI to decongest the network and get lifesaving medical products to their destinations. You’ll also understand how the company’s fully automated dashboard empowers operators to manage exceptions, how data helps the team solve challenges in the face of a crisis and more.

Next up at 9:20 am PT is a look at why data is valuable to companies of every size — and how simple data analytics can put your data to work even before you are ML-ready. Ameen Kazerouni, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Orangetheory Fitness joins Allison Ryder, Senior Project Editor at MIT Sloan Management Review to talk about why it doesn’t take large ML and AI investments to start seeing immediate value in your data. Plus you’ll learn how basic data analytics methods and the right organizational structure can help drive even smaller, less technical companies toward digital transformation, and more.

Walgreens is one of the world’s largest retail pharmacy healthcare destinations, with more than 450,000 team members globally, 13,000 stores across 25 countries and approximately 9 million store visits and online interactions with customers every year. At 9:40 am PT, VentureBeat Executive Editor Llanor Alleyne will chat with Mike Maresca, CTO at Walgreens Boots Alliance to learn how Walgreens is using data and insights to transform the customer experience at every touchpoint.

The morning continues with a dive into the next era of personal mobility at 10:00 am PT. Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing company, is no stranger to using data and AI to make their customer experiences seamless. Now the company is using real-time analytics to ensure a safer ride for their customers. In this talk by Avinash Gangadharan, Chief Technology Officer at Turo, you’ll learn about the evolution of the company’s data feature sets to its final form: the Turo Risk Score, which is designed to deliver a safe transaction and experience for the entire community.

At 10:20 am PT, dive into native parallel graphs, the most advanced type of graph analytics. Dan McCreary, Distinguished Engineer — AI at Optum, (the technology division of UnitedHealth Group) will sit down with Mike Booth, VP Americas Sales at TigerGraph, to talk about how UHG leverages TigerGraph technology. You’ll learn how the graph, with AI algorithms on top, can help not only monitor an enterprise but make predictions, to avoid problems before they happen, how UHG improved quality of care while lowering costs, and more.

Finally, welcome to our multi-cloud reality. Today a solid, cloud-agile strategy is a must for enterprises that need to stay at the leading edge. In this fireside chat, Shiv Ramji, Chief Product Officer at Auth0 and Andrew Davidson, SVP of Cloud Products at MongoDB, will talk about re-engineering global platforms for a multi-cloud world. You’ll hear about what growing competitive challenges to the Big Three hyperscalers mean, the growing number of data privacy laws and how they’re impacting organizations, the migration to the edge and more.

