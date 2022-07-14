SOUTH BEND, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 14, 2022–

SIMBA Chain, the leading provider of blockchain enterprise solutions, has released its new blockchain cloud service, SIMBA Blocks. The intuitive platform allows organizations to interact with familiar Web2 interfaces while tapping into decentralized Web3 infrastructure and all of its benefits, including transparency, accountability, and monitoring. From supply chain management to building NFT marketplaces, SIMBA Blocks allows anyone to integrate blockchain solutions into their projects seamlessly.

To simplify the integration of blockchain solutions into traditional organizations, SIMBA Blocks provides a user-friendly web interface for effective monitoring and administration. The cloud service platform also offers a drag-and-drop smart contract development that enables developers, universities, companies, and other organizations to quickly and efficiently build Web3 solutions. The data models created by the smart contract designer are made searchable by GraphQL directly in the SIMBA Blocks UI.

Users can seamlessly migrate between different blockchain protocols, allowing them to stay agile and adaptive to project changes. This flexibility ensures that clients can always select the best solution for their unique needs.

Additionally, by auto-generating virtual REST APIs connected to smart contracts, SIMBA Blocks seamlessly converts all API requests to blockchain transactions. These REST APIs support public and private blockchain deployments and can communicate with different protocols to facilitate powerful integrations.

Already in use by entities like the US Air Force and The National Institute of Standards and Technology, SIMBA Blocks delivers solution-specific modules optimized for multiple use cases, including tokenization, NFTs, and supply chain management. In addition, SIMBA’s underlying infrastructure distributes network activity across multiple nodes to manage network congestion, ensuring client transactions are always successful.

Crucially, organizations can use the cloud service to conveniently deploy blockchain applications without spending a substantial amount of time or money on external consultants or experts. Its intuitive, user-friendly design and robust features allow Web2 businesses to integrate blockchain technologies without going through a restrictive and expensive development process.

“SIMBA Blocks makes building Web3 applications easier, faster, and cheaper. Instead of the process taking months to years before production can start, brands can deploy blockchain solutions within days to weeks. Moreover, thanks to its built-in security and monitoring features, SIMBA Blocks enables users to integrate both Web2 and Web3 applications to maximize the software’s use-cases,” says Bryan Ritchie, CEO of SIMBA Chain.

In addition to the currently-supported Polygon, Tezos, Ethereum, and ConsenSys Quorum blockchains, SIMBA Blocks will expand to support more protocols and SDKs as part of its roadmap.

About SIMBA Chain

SIMBA Chain (short for Simple Blockchain Applications) has simplified blockchain app development by removing complexities involved and making the technology accessible by all, regardless of their blockchain know-how. The platform auto-generates APIs that support both public and private blockchains and is designed for any developer to easily adopt through drag and drop smart-contract building. Incubated at the University of Notre Dame, SIMBA Chain allows customers to deploy blockchain applications without spending huge sums of time and resources on hiring consultants or tech experts. Using SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based platform, any developers, companies, universities, among others, can easily build Web 3.0 solutions.

