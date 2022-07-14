Industry Ventures leads Series A round, as industry-leading studio management software is more important than ever in challenging economic conditions

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 14, 2022–

Walla, the all-in-one studio management software for boutique fitness businesses, today announced an $8M Series A financing round led by Industry Ventures, on top of a previous $5M seed round. TenOneTen Ventures, Keshif Ventures, Social Leverage and Crescent Ridge Partners also participated in the round. Since launching in 2020, Walla has signed studios nationwide looking to improve daily operations, reduce client friction, and shore up their businesses, including well-known fitness studios such as The River, Salt Fitness, Seattle Yoga Arts, and 502 Power Yoga.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005154/en/

Walla’s all-in-one modern platform empowers boutique fitness studios to simplify their everyday operations with intuitive, mobile-friendly features built to save time, capture more revenue, and engage clients. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve had our eyes on the impact of the pandemic on various industries, and the fitness industry has had to make some of the biggest pivots and concessions, making it ripe for technology disruption,” said Jonathan Roosevelt, Managing Director, Industry Ventures. “We’re fully aligned with Walla’s vision to make boutique fitness studios more agile and future-proof through technology.”

Walla is the only studio management software that uses behavioral psychology to nurture loyalty, community, and retention, benefitting both the studio and the client. Through this behavioral psychology approach to client communication and engagement, the software helps students create a consistent habit of attending classes and achieving their health goals. By uncomplicating the studio management process into one easy-to-use platform, Walla streamlines:

All communication for owners, managers, staff, and clients

Offers simplified, built-in video-on-demand solution and direct Zoom integration

Action-oriented dashboards featuring contextual data

Modernized point-of-sale through platforms like Apple Pay and Google Pay

Operational tasks like staff scheduling, sales reporting & monthly recurring revenue insights, and payment processing

Offering flexible, customizable credit-based plans to right-size class profits

Class sign-ups through a consumer-facing app that gives the studio full ownership of the client relationship

“At Walla, we believe in movement as a movement, and we’re committed to revolutionizing the industry’s software so our clients can get–and keep–more people moving,” said Laura Munkholm, President & Co-founder, Walla. “The COVID-19 pandemic brought upon a new era for fitness businesses, and we want to provide all studios with the ability to adapt, grow and thrive, leaving the tech fatigue of the past two years behind.”

With this investment, Walla will continue to expand its software offering, including an email and text automation platform and an appointments solution for private sessions.

If you’re a boutique fitness studio owner looking to save time and accelerate your business, learn more by scheduling a 10-minute intro call with Walla.

About Walla

Walla is the all-new studio management software built for the modern boutique fitness studio. With intuitive features to increase revenue, save time, and impact retention, Walla uses a behavioral-psychology approach to client communication and engagement. Industry-first personality insights enable studios to nurture brand loyalty, create community and help clients achieve their individual wellness goals. Walla also streamlines everyday business operations for owners, managers, instructors, and staff. Featuring built-in livestream and video-on-demand hosting functionality, customizable plan builder, and in-page statistics, Walla’s time-saving touchpoints simplify studio operations-and give clients the flexibility to book and buy wherever they go. For more information, visit www.hellowalla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005154/en/

Media Contact:

Gabie Kur

press@hellowalla.com