A recent poll by analytics and advisory company Gallup, asked 13,085 U.S. employees what was most important to them when deciding whether to accept a job offered by a new employer. Some answers were those you’d likely expect, such as a significant increase in income or benefits (64% of respondents said this was “very important” to them) while 61% said they wanted greater work-life balance and better personal wellbeing.

A large chunk of the respondents (42%) said this mattered also: “The organization is diverse and inclusive of all types of people.” Potential hires, as well as those already working for a company, want to know their employer is paying a lot more than lip service to the ideals of diversity and inclusion.

This is important particularly for the Millennial and Gen Z cohorts. Pew Research Center says that “members of Gen Z are more racially and ethnically diverse than any previous generation.” One in four is Hispanic, 14% are African-American and 6% are Asian. Like Millennials, much of this generation is progressive and sees the country’s growing racial and ethnic diversity as a good thing.

Deloitte’s 2018 Millennial Survey discovered that 74% of Millennials believe that a company is more innovative when it has a culture of inclusion. As Millennials are expected to make up 75% of the workforce by 2025, and Gen Z workers will be 30% of the workforce by 2030, companies need to step up.

Diversity in many dimensions

Deloitte’s Welcome to Generation Z report highlighted that “Diversity matters to them through many dimensions, not just isolated to race and gender, but also related to identity and orientation. Gen Z prioritizes diversity — across race, gender and orientation — more than any other generation and companies should as well.”

Companies with good diversity and inclusion policies promote a healthy and inclusive culture. Decision-making is improved, thanks to a wider range of perspectives and life experiences. It impacts a company’s bottom line too.

Another survey of 1,700 companies across eight countries, including the U.S., found that companies with above-average total diversity, which was measured as the average of six dimensions of diversity (migration, industry, career path, gender, education, age), had both 19% higher innovation revenues and 9% higher EBIT margins, on average. In good news for the tech industry, the survey found that the diversity impact was highest for companies that had a high emphasis on digital innovation.

