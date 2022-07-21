Free Virtual Event Will Feature Speakers from Apple, Bloomberg, Citi, Ford, Google, Microsoft, State Farm, and more

Snorkel AI, the data-centric AI platform company, today announced that it is hosting the second annual The Future of Data-Centric AI conference for leaders of data science and analytics teams, AI/ML practitioners, researchers, and students. The free virtual event will take place on August 3-4: https://x.snkl.ai/3Sg1iU

The Future of Data-Centric AI conference is the first and the largest event to bring together thought leaders from Fortune 500 enterprises, AI/ML startups, and academia to explore data-centric AI approaches that make AI practical. Participants will share best practice production implementations, tools of choice, and emerging architectures they use to build and manage data-centric AI workflows successfully.

Snorkel AI’s second The Future of Data-Centric AI conference will feature 60+ speakers from Apple, Argonne National Lab, Arize, AstraZeneca, Bank of America, Berkeley Research Group, Black Swan Data, Bloomberg, Brown University, Capital One, Citi, Claypot AI, Coactive AI, Comcast, Credo AI, Databricks, Eckerson Group, ETH Zurich, Ford, Georgia Tech, Google, Grammarly, Harvard University, Hugging Face, Insitro, JPMorgan Chase, KeyBank, LinkedIn, McKinsey & Company, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Meta, Microsoft, MIT, NVIDIA, Orange, Pinterest, Relational AI, Sambanova Systems, Schlumberger, Smithsonian Institute, Snorkel AI, Snowflake, Stanford University, State Farm, TWIML AI, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and University of Wisconsin–Madison.

“We launched The Future of Data-Centric AI conference last year to bring the AI community together to share transformative ideas and new research about the data-centric approaches and their vital role in the successful adoption of AI,” said Devang Sachdev, VP of Marketing, Snorkel AI. “In the past year, we have seen the idea of data-centric AI take root, and we’re excited to host our second conference with a stellar line-up of over 60 speakers and thousands of registered attendees. For this latest event, we’re adding a hands-on workshop and in-person social events in the San Francisco Bay Area to maximize learning and networking opportunities.”

This year’s conference will explore the shift from a model-centric practice to a data-centric approach to building AI with three tracks:

Data for AI covering data collection, labeling, analysis, quality, programmatic and synthetic data generation approaches, and more Techniques and workflows covering weak supervision, self-supervision, zero and few-shot learning, active learning, no-code/low-code development, monitoring, auditability and explainability, and more Applications of data-centric AI covering case studies and best practices for NLP, computer vision, and various machine learning tasks such as classification and information extraction, and more

For the full conference schedule or to register, visit: https://x.snkl.ai/3Sg1iU.

About Snorkel AI

Founded by a team spun out of the Stanford AI Lab, Snorkel AI makes AI application development fast and practical by unlocking the power of machine learning without the bottleneck of manually-labeled training data. Snorkel Flow is the first data-centric AI platform powered by programmatic labeling. Backed by Addition, Greylock, GV, In-Q-Tel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, the company is based in Palo Alto. For more information on Snorkel AI, please visit: https://www.snorkel.ai/ or follow @SnorkelAI.

