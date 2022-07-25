As the dust settles on the return to work post-pandemic, one big sticking point is emerging for American workers: flexibility.

So what does flexibility mean in this context? It is things like the ability to set your own schedule: you can go to a doctor’s appointment during the work day or pop out for groceries — yet still complete all your hours. Or it looks like a hybrid or fully remote work set up, with some days at home, and some in the office.

McKinsey’s recent American Opportunity Survey discovered that 87% of people will take the chance to work flexibly when offered it, and that this is consistent across demographics, occupations and geographies. Right now, 58% of Americans are working from home at least one day a week, with 35% able to work from home up to five days a week.

The most recent Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes, revealed that working from home is much more common in major cities than small cities and towns, and those who are able to work from home would like to be able to do so five days a week.

We are at a tipping point with our work and how we want to do it. A recent Pew Research Center survey also discovered that flexibility really matters to Americans and if they don’t get it, they will vote with their feet. For 48% of respondents with a child younger than 18, child care issues were a reason they quit a job. Another 45% left a job over lack of flexibility regarding when they could put in their hours.

Other factors for recent job leavers include 39% who said their reason was that they were working too many hours, while 30% said it was the opposite: they were working too few hours. Another 35% wanted the flexibility to relocate to a different area.

It is clear that many people are now looking for jobs to suit the way they want to live their lives, and not the other way around. If that’s you, and you are seeking a new opportunity, we have three below, and you can check out the Job Board for many more too.

