Komodo Deepens Its Commitment To Illuminate Critical Insights for Public Health and Industry Leaders to Better Address Gaps in Care for Colorectal Cancer Community

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 25, 2022–

Today, Komodo Health will join advocacy leaders at Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) and 17 other leading public health institutions and industry leaders at the White House to discuss solutions to improve colorectal cancer care standards in the U.S. The meeting is in response to President Biden’s call to action to improve and increase access to colorectal cancer screening, with a special emphasis on reaching underserved communities and closing gaps in care. The group of advocacy and industry experts will explore policy solutions and public-private partnerships that will advance the President’s Cancer Moonshot goals.

At the event, Komodo will reinforce its commitment to partnering with patient advocacy and public health leaders to democratize access to patient-level insights on colorectal cancer care. Real-world evidence from Komodo’s Healthcare MapTM can help to identify where screening is needed in order to improve early detection in the communities that need it most. Komodo will use its technology platform to advance more proactive research, investment, and public health guidelines that can meaningfully address standards of care and preventive screenings for colorectal cancer. Komodo’s commitment is in response to President Biden’s renewed Cancer Moonshot initiative, which calls for ambitious goals and solutions to “end cancer as we know it.”

“We’re proud to support the President’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative, and deepen the industry’s understanding of exactly when, where, and how patients experience disparities in care,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, CEO and Co-Founder, Komodo Health. “We must take a data-driven approach to developing policies that improve healthcare equality and drive better outcomes for all.”

Komodo has been working with Fight CRC and other advocacy and industry leaders in the colorectal cancer community for the past several years, leveraging Komodo’s data-driven intelligence to improve earlier detection, identify barriers to screenings, and help patients identify colorectal cancer specialists in their region. Earlier this year, Fight CRC launched its digital tool, the Fight CRC Provider Finder, a user-friendly resource built on Komodo’s Healthcare Map that allows patients and caregivers to more quickly find healthcare providers experienced in colorectal cancer.

Although colorectal cancer is preventable with timely screening and highly treatable if caught early, one in three people are not up to date with colorectal cancer screening. This was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic; a recent analysis by Komodo Health found new CRC diagnoses were down more than 32%. Despite the availability of several safe and effective CRC screening options, CRC remains the No. 2 overall cancer killer in the U.S. Early detection and treatment play a particularly vital role in reducing racial health inequities and improving outcomes for those with CRC.

“We commend the bold vision to fight cancer by President Biden and the Moonshot program,” said Anjee Davis, President of Fight CRC. “It is our hope as catalysts for the colorectal cancer community that with this meeting, we can address inequities within colorectal cancer screening and make progress toward our Path to a Cure. Prevention plays a huge role in ending colorectal cancer. The White House asked for a plan to get more people screened, and we are here to deliver – leading with the power of the patient voice.”

Participants who will be attending the White House Meeting:

Carolyn “Bo” Aldigé – Prevent Cancer Foundation, Founder

Alexey Aleshin, MD, MBA – Natera, General Manager, Early Cancer Detection

Andrew Barnell, MBA – Geneoscopy Inc., CEO and Co-Founder

Danielle Carnival, PhD – White House Cancer Moonshot, Coordinator

Austin Chiang, MD, MPH – Medtronic, CMO Gastrointestinal

Kevin Conroy – Exact Sciences, Chairman and CEO

Erin Darbouze, MPH – Fight Colorectal Cancer, Health Policy Manager

Anjee Davis, MPPA – Fight Colorectal Cancer, President

Richard Goldberg, MD – Fight Colorectal Cancer, Board Member

Greg Hamilton, MBA – Epigenomics, CEO

Lisa Lacasse, MBA – American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), President

David Lieberman, MD, AGAF – American Gastroenterological Association, Former President

Molly McDonnell – Fight Colorectal Cancer, Director of Advocacy

Arif Nathoo, MD, MPA – Komodo Health, Co-Founder and CEO

Angela Nicholas, MD – Fight Colorectal Cancer, Board Chair

Mike Nolan, MBA – Freenome, CEO

AmirAli Talasaz, PhD – Guardant Health, Co-Founder and Co-CEO

Catharine Young, PhD – Assistant Director for Cancer Moonshot Engagement and Policy

The meeting will be closed; however, for photos, b-roll, or official comments before or after the roundtable, please contact media@fightcrc.org or media@komodohealth.com.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payer, provider, and developers, we help our customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale – marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help the enterprise create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

About Fight Colorectal Cancer

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a leading patient-empowerment and advocacy organization in the United States, providing balanced and objective information on colon and rectal cancer research, treatment, and policy. We are relentless champions of hope, focused on funding promising, high-impact research endeavors while equipping advocates to influence legislation and policy for the collective good. Learn more at FightCRC.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005280/en/

Media: Kristi Bond

media@komodohealth.com