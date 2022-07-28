This is a busy year for many organizations when it comes to their data infrastructure. Many are implementing delayed upgrades and implementations made necessary by the pandemic. Some are looking to leap ahead of competitors with new investments. Others are seeking improved relationships with customers and employees through technology that enhances engagement.

To get a better understanding of where most organizations will be investing in data infrastructure for the remainder of 2022 and early 2023, VentureBeat spoke with Adam M Ronthal, an analyst in the data management practice at Gartner, which is a subset of the data and analytics practice at the research company.

When we speak about data infrastructure investments, this involves all of the infrastructure required to store and participate in support of a wide range of data use cases, Ronthal says. This could be both operational and analytic use cases. It can also include operational or order processing transactional types of systems.

“Every single use case for data requires successful management of that data to be successful. That is true whether we’re building applications, or doing data science, machine learning, visualization, advanced analytics, data marketplaces, exchanges, etc. Data underpins every adjacent area, and all of the business use cases that leverage that data,” Ronthal explains.

Looking ahead, Ronthal sees the following as the top trends that will drive data infrastructure investments for the remainder of this year and heading into 2023.

Trend 1: Moving from an on-premises to a cloud-based world

“The cloud will be the top trend that underpins everything else. We’re seeing a shift in the market right now. In 2021 we were almost at the tipping point. That is, 50% of the revenue in the database management systems market is attributed to the cloud,” Ronthal notes.

“We’ll cross that 50% mark very easily this year. That means we are moving from an on-premises world into the cloud. Hopefully, in the process, we are transforming our systems and setting ourselves up for modernization,” Ronthal says.

Trend 2: Cloud deployments become more cohesive and hollistic

“We’re starting to see cloud deployments done as cohesive and increasingly holistic data ecosystem approaches,” Ronthal says. To illustrate his point, he offers the following example:

“We first kicked off the data ecosystem back in 2019,” Ronthal says. “At the time, Microsoft announced the next phase of analytics – synastry. Basically, synapse is an analytics ecosystem. It attempts to unify and merge different components of the analytic stack. This is done both for exploratory, data lake-types of components and for data warehousing. It provides common governance and security tooling to help you leverage these things and work together with a broad range of components.”.

Since then, Ronthal notes that Microsoft has built things like natural links that make it really easy to ingest data from operational sources.

“Then we’ve got power business intelligence (power BI). There are other ecosystems emerging as well,” he says.

The full ecosystem should enable an organization to understand how data is used and how it fits together. It should enable the organization to combine metadata, observability, governance, data integration and augmentation.

“So we have a very rich and diverse ecosystem that can be procured from a single vendor. The expectation of customers is that it’s just going to work. They don’t expect to spend a lot of time messing with configuration,” Ronthal explains.

A point here: Ronthal stresses that the ecosystem should not be closed.

“It should be open to third-party competitors,” Ronthal says. “If I decide I’m all in on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and I really like Snowflake as well, I can do that. If I’m in Azure, and I decide I would prefer to use the cleaver or deletion instead of purview, I can do that. Or I could use Informatica instead of Azure Data Factory.”

“Basically, we have the ability to swap in third-party components. They operate within the confines of a broader cloud service writer oriented ecosystem, and create a cloud service spider world,” Ronthal says..

Trend 3: The emergence of FinOps

Ronthal says there is an increased emergence of financial governance into a practice called FinOps, short for financial operations. This is a continuous and iterative approach to budget management, trying to get predictability from budgets in the cloud, he explains..

“The cost of individual workloads is now exposed with greater transparency than ever before,” Ronthal says. “It’s now possible for us to actually look at a collection of work or a set of workloads and say, ‘Hey, this cost me X dollars to run. Did I get business value from that?”

“So we’re much more dynamic in how we approach budgeting capabilities,” Ronthal explains. “Contrast this with the on-premises world. Here we have a capital budget, we’d invest in the beginning of the year, and that was kind of it.”

In the cloud, organizations have much greater latitude to reallocate funds on the fly, Ronthal stresses.

“We can run things that maybe we didn’t run last month, add things to our mix, take things away, or change performance characteristics. It’s not so much about which service I should run from which cloud vendor. It’s about whether I can get the work done at the most optimal price,” Ronthall says.

Trend 4: A blanket approach to the data fabric

Ronthal sees the fourth top trend as increased focus on the data fabric.

Think of the data fabric as being built on the building blocks that Ronthal mentioned earlier – metadata, integration, governance, observability, and augmentation. The data fabric looks at the design point and objective of a data environment. It will also look at the actual usage patterns, how the data was created, how the environment is actually being used, and how the data is consumed.

“Then we look at alignment and assumptions,” Ronthal explains. “For example, ‘Did we get this right?’ “Did we get it wrong?’ “If we got it wrong, how do we make corrections?’ So this is all around observing, correcting and activating metadata.”

The data fabric should also emerge from the data ecosystem, Ronthal explains. It should enable an organization to build some business-oriented capabilities. That, in turn, enables the organization to connect all these things together and build a holistic view.

“Ultimately, it will enable new business practices, such as FinOps, DataOps and DevOps, as well as collaborative behaviors and marketplaces,” Ronthal says..

Trend 5: Managing and mastering a totally connected world

“Today we are looking at connecting everything,” Ronthal says. “As a result, we are creating mountains of streaming data that is coming at us in real time. We may want to take action on it, such as performing analytics or building machine learning predictive models.”

“Then we’re looking to push those models out to the edge so that we can act on that streaming data in real time,” Ronthal says. “There are components here that help us to do this. There’s an emerging class of database, which we call the distributed database.”

There are several vendors now that work in this environment.

“What they can do is deploy databases that are spread out across diverse geographic boundaries, and all operate as a cohesive whole. They support the connected-everything approach, regardless of where the data is generated or consumed. We’re looking at being able to split this around multiple environments and to link everything together,” Ronthal says.

Just how good a job an organization does at incorporating new and emerging technologies into their systems and processes depends on the maturity level of that organization, Ronthal says.

“Some organizations are great at it. They typically have whole teams looking at and evaluating emerging technology. Those organizations are probably well along the way in their cloud migration. They might not be fully there yet, but they are probably pretty far along the path,” Ronthal explains.

“Other organizations are still trying to get their heads around it all. Maybe they’re still trying to figure out how to build their first data warehouse, or trying to figure out what a data lake is. Much of this remains fairly tactical, rather than strategic. That is especially true for the less mature organizations,” Ronthal notes.

Another key factor is how well an organization is doing at reskilling their staff to handle new technology tools such as automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

“In terms of reskilling or refreshing the workforce, this is largely going to be focused around developing and deploying core cloud skills. Remember, those critical skills aren’t necessarily going to be the same as the on-premises ones,” Ronthal says.

One important job role that will emerge is a cloud economist type role, Ronthal explains. This is somebody who understands cloud deployment models under dense cloud pricing models. They should also be able to work with multiple organizations to ensure that the use of the cloud is sufficient for the organization’s business model..

“There’s also going to be a need for strong collaboration between the CEO, the analytics officer, the CIO, the CFO, and line-of-business directors. That will be absolutely critical for success in this new cloud world,” Ronthal stresses.