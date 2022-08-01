Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

Quantum computing at scale is expected to revolutionize a range of industries, as it has the potential to be exponentially faster than classical computers at specific applications. Both China and the United States, among others, have already started national initiatives for this new paradigm. Israel launched its own initiative in 2018, for which in February it announced a $62 million budget.

Israel is also placing bets on quantum. The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) has selected Quantum Machines to establish its national Quantum Computing Center. It will host Israel’s first fully functional quantum computers for commercial and research applications. It will host multiple quantum systems based on different qubit technologies to act as a hotbed for innovation.

Israel quantum center based on Quantum Machines’ control stack

With this announcement, the Israel National Quantum Initiative said its quantum computers will be based on Quantum Machines’ Quantum Orchestration Platform, an integrated control stack called the Pulse Processing Unit that is aimed towards flexibility, extensibility and scalability.

According to Quantum Machines, the Center’s computers will have a full-stack software and hardware platform capable of running any algorithm out of the box, including quantum error correction and multi-qubit calibration. As quantum computing is notorious for the various distinct approaches for creating qubits, the platform will also enable multiple qubit technologies, so that the center does not have to bet everything on one technology that perhaps may not turn out to be successful, which reduces the risk.

Modular, open architecture for hedging bets

In addition, they’re modular for easy upgradability in order to keep up with the rapid advances in the field, so that they don’t quickly become outdated. This is necessary since quantum computers become exponentially faster as the number of qubits increases, while the number of qubits itself is expected to increase exponentially as well.

“The open-architecture approach that Quantum Machines and our world-leading partners in the consortium enable will ensure compatibility with the quantum technologies of the future,” Itamar Sivan, cofounder and CEO of Quantum Machines, said. “This will allow the center’s quantum computers to scale from 10s of qubits today, to hundreds and thousands of qubits in the next few years. Our goal is to give Israeli companies access to the most advanced quantum technologies and services so that they can develop deep quantum expertise across industry and academia. This expertise will allow Israeli companies across a broad range of sectors and industries to gain a leading global position.”

Besides Quantum Machines, several other companies are also part of the consortium. Notably, three companies will provide their distinct approach toward quantum computing. Israel said this would be the first quantum system that supports three distinct technologies. One partner will contribute a superconducting quantum processing unit, while the second will provide its quantum photonics computing system. The third will provide its cold atoms-based quantum computing system. There are also partners for the design of quantum applications, services for HPC and quantum software development.

Israel expects the system to be operational in 12 to 18 months with around 50 qubits, but aims to scale the platform to thousands of qubits over time.