ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 2, 2022–

Curia, formerly AMRI, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced the appointment of Niall Condon as president of its Manufacturing Division, with immediate effect. Condon will drive growth and be responsible for operational delivery of Curia’s commercial manufacturing services and products, including API and Drug Product. He will serve as a member of Curia’s executive committee. Condon succeeds Curia’s retiring president of Manufacturing, Steve Lichter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005165/en/

Niall Condon, president of Curia’s Manufacturing Division. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m very pleased to welcome Niall to Curia at this critical point in our growth journey,” said Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff. “Steve has transformed our manufacturing capabilities over the past few years with a blend of scientific depth and operational excellence. I am confident that Niall will continue to drive our progress with his extensive experience and an exceptional record of success leading global teams across all aspects of the global biopharmaceutical supply chain.”

Condon most recently served as head of API and OSD Manufacturing at Viatris, which was formed through the merger of Mylan and Upjohn Pfizer. Previously, he was a senior vice president at Pfizer, where he built a standalone global supply organization, the Upjohn Division. Condon spent more than 30 years at Pfizer in roles of increasing responsibility in manufacturing and operations, based at locations in the U.S., Europe and Asia. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at Munster Technological University, Ireland, and his Master of Business Administration at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York.

“I’m excited to be joining Curia with its mission of life-changing life science,” said Condon. “The CDMO industry is dynamic and Curia is uniquely positioned to serve customers with its innovative portfolio of solutions and products spanning R&D through manufacturing. I’m looking forward to meeting its talented community of colleagues and making an impact for our customers and the patients they serve.”

About Curia

Curia, formerly AMRI, is a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia’s 3,700 employees at 29 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005165/en/

Corporate:

Sue Zaranek

Curia

+1 518 512 2111

corporatecommunications@CuriaGlobal.com

Media Communications:

Charya Wickremasinghe, Ph.D.

Brandwidth Solutions LLC

+1 832 776 9115

cwickremasinghe@brandwidthsolutions.com