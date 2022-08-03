Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

Aisera, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven predictive service experience platform for automated employee experiences (EX) and customer experiences (CX) is further developing its offerings.

The Aisera platform is designed to incorporate AI service desk, AI customer service and ticket AI with agent-assist for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) organizations. Embedded with AI and machine learning, the Aisera platform aims to auto-resolve tasks, actions and workflows for IT, HR, customer service, sales and operations. It integrates with enterprise applications such as ServiceNow, Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, Workday, Adobe, Atlassian and BMC.

In addition to achieving year-over-year growth of over 300% and expanding its customer base to more than 75 million users, Aisera claims to have several new enterprise customers, including companies like Grant Thornton, Zoom, Workday, McAfee, Chegg and Carta to name a few.

Zoom has seen unprecedented growth, which created a need for AI and automation for its customer service to offer an enhanced user experience with accurate and timely service request resolutions, explained Nick Chong, head of global services and support. It is using Aisera to deliver automated case resolutions for billing, subscription management and technical support-related customer requests.

“What impressed us was Aisera’s unsupervised learning capabilities,” Chong said. “Also, we think about intent recognition as a foundational capability for support, and Aisera had the best intent recognition entity we could find.”

Using AI to automate processes during economic uncertainly

Against a backdrop of current economic uncertainty with market dynamics driven by inflation and high-interest rates — enterprises are turning to AI and automation capabilities not only to increase workforce efficiency, but also to and enhance customer loyalty and brand affinity, all while using fewer resources.

“AI has become necessary to support employees in today’s highly inflationary, work-from-anywhere environment and customers who expect to get the help they need expeditiously,” said Muddu Sudhakar, founder and CEO, of Aisera. “Advances in conversational AI deliver better experiences than traditional support solutions like legacy ITSM [information technology service management] and customer support providers.”

The ITSM market is ripe for disruption

The company’s recent injection of $90 million in growth capital from Goldman Sachs and Thoma Bravo will enable it to provide users across all lines of business and industries with support experiences without human latency, error, or disruption, Sudhakar said. The platform aims to help enterprises resolve issues, drive activation and tap critical intelligence sources in minutes.

“With a laser focus on delivering exceptional employee and customer experiences through its cloud-native AI Service Experience products and solutions, Aisera is a trusted partner to global enterprises looking to streamline support workflows,” said Christine Kang, partner at Thoma Bravo.

While ITSM has revolutionized how organizations deliver services to their customers and employees, these services have been commoditized and have often been hamstrung by human intervention, noted David Campbell, managing director at Goldman Sachs.

“The market is ripe for disruption and we invested in Aisera because we believe it is one of the only companies in this space poised to deliver end-to-end experiences that align with the needs of modern users,” he said.

Aisera uses unsupervised natural language understanding (NLU), knowledge graph-based conversational AI and automation solutions to provide user intelligence, behavior analysis and a secure, enterprise-grade AI experience. It asserts that customers will see up to 85% improvements in EX and CX and reduce support costs by 70% or more on tools, licenses and resources.

The company competes with the likes of ServiceNow and Zendesk, but also partners with them in some aspects via its platform integration, as well as AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce, Atlassian and Cisco.

The latest round of funding includes participation from leading investors, True Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Icon Ventures, Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, Maynard Webb (Webb Investment Network – WIN) and Ram Shriram (Sherpalo Ventures).