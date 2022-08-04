SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 4, 2022–

Today, Komodo Health announced that its platform will be used in studies led by Stanford Medicine focused on the short- and long-term health impacts of COVID-19. Researchers from Stanford’s Center for Population Health Sciences will utilize the Komodo Sentinel application, AI analytics tools, and de-identified patient data to investigate critical health challenges spanning infectious disease, pediatrics, surgery, population health, obstetrics and gynecology, and more. Initial research projects using Sentinel will explore the real-world impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health outcomes among different patient populations, including disparities in care and social determinants of COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, and how cancer survival, treatment, and outcomes changed during the pandemic.

Today’s news is the latest example of how Komodo is collaborating with academic researchers and strengthening the industry’s ability to produce high-fidelity Health Economic Outcomes Research (HEOR) with the most comprehensive and representative data available. Clinical research conducted within the academic sphere is a key component in training and education for the next generation of researchers and healthcare professionals, and can help to inform health policy. Komodo’s platform provides access to comprehensive real-world data for academic research and illuminates critical patterns in treatment, disease risk, and real-world outcomes.

“Academic research institutions play an essential role within our industry, conducting clinical research that paves the way to new discoveries that advance science and have a direct effect on patient care and outcomes,” said Web Sun, President and Co-Founder, Komodo Health. “We’re thrilled that Komodo’s platform will provide researchers with technology capabilities that can accelerate understanding of the many factors that contribute to the burden of disease.”

The intelligence extracted from Komodo’s technology and real-world data is enabling healthcare researchers to better model and generate high-quality evidence on the clinical and financial impact of therapies across different patient populations. Additionally, Komodo’s Sentinel application offers a range of proprietary analytic modules, which can be used to build new algorithms, optimize internal workflows, and scale crucial innovation into the market faster. Komodo’s platform enables secure, compliant use of its unparalleled trove of de-identified patient insights to address healthcare challenges; from accessible clinical trial design to complex rare disease patterns and unlocking a deeper view into racial disparities in care and outcomes.

