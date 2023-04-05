AI enterprise at scale: Faster, surer rollouts

90% faster training on neural nets with billions of parameters

Today, the entire Wayve ecosystem runs within the purpose-built AI environment – compute, storage, networking and software – gathering, managing and processing millions of samples of driving data per year, including petabytes of images, GPS and sensor data. Kendall says the scalable capacity of the cloud-based environment makes it faster to build, iterate and deploy large foundation models for driving in complex urban environments, adjust models more nimbly and adapt to new environments more readily.

Each week, according to Kendall, Wayve trains neural networks with billions of parameters — three orders of magnitude larger than before – and all 90% faster than previously. “None of this would have been attainable if we were on premise,” he says.

Simulation leads to faster insights never before possible

It’s not just faster development and scale. Working in a cloud-based AI environment also lets the company do things not previously possible. Take simulation. Real-world testing is a critical part of the development process but comes with major limitations. It costs significant time and money, edge-cases can be rare and scenarios cannot be recreated.

To overcome these challenges, Wayve developed its Infinity Simulator. With the push of a button, the simulator procedurally creates synthetic training data from diverse, large-scale virtual worlds. Using reinforcement learning and foundational models, Infinity generates complex and challenging driving scenarios that allow Wayve teams to train, understand and validate the AI model’s driving intelligence. Says Kendall: “We have orders-of-magnitude more ability to elastically create simulated scenarios, which gives us insights that would be vastly slower or even impossible to get from real-world testing.”

Countless variants of the same initial scenario can be run in parallel in Azure to provide huge numbers of training and test cases for driving intelligence models.

The purpose-built AI cloud infrastructure also extends to in-field data collection. Wayve deploys its hardware stack on vehicles operated by Wayve and its fleet partners, which send driving experiences back to the company through Azure cloud and IoT services.

Overall, Kendall says the ability to use ML to generate operating environments and run atop a Kubernetes service “lets us run at a fast distributed scale… and spin different systems up and down depending on internal demand.” Further, he says, the purpose-built, AI cloud infrastructure improves consumption flexibility and cost management by enabling quick switching to optimize for a particular GPU or to co-locate with data, for example.

“It’s all about scaling, speed and leveraging the latest technology.”

Armed with these leading-edge technologies, Wayve is currently focusing on scaling AV2.0, using Azure to further increase the size and complexity of its neural networks by “many orders of magnitude”. Last year, the company announced it is working with Microsoft to leverage Azure supercomputing infrastructure and technologies to further accelerate and power.

Kendall is confident Wayve is on the right track. “Building and safely deploying autonomous driving technology on a global scale requires powerful AI infrastructure that one day can train models with trillions of parameters and exabytes of image data,” he says. “It’s all about scale, speed and leveraging the latest technology. Trying to run all this on-premise infrastructure would distract our focus and mean we have to hire 100 people just to build a data center. That’s not our business.”