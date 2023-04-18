Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has more than doubled globally since 2017, according to a state of AI report from McKinsey from late 2022, and the level of investment has increased as well.

Five years ago, 40% of organizations using AI said that over 5% of their digital budgets was spent on AI. Now, 52% report that level of investment, and things look set to improve further with 63% of respondents saying they expect investment to increase over the next three years.

Rising adoption is leading to job opportunities both within the sector, and as a result of AI-driven automation. According to the International Federation of Robotics, there has been a 14% increase year-over-year in the number of automated jobs, with junior workers the most affected. Figures from the World Economic Forum predict that the rapid growth of AI will create another 95 million high-paying jobs by 2025.

Since the beginning of 2023, awareness and understanding of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies have crossed the rubicon. No longer the province of the tech-savvy, Open AI’s ChatGPT has brought about mass adoption of generative AI in particular.

ChatGPT is just one of an increasing number of generative AI tools, including Bing Chat and Google Bard. DeepMind’s Alpha Code writes computer programs at a competitive level; Jasper is an AI copywriter, and DALL-E, MidJourney and Stable Diffusion can all create realistic images and art from a description you provide

With the progression in AI capabilities, this is a sector that is in growth, but also one where you can build a career with plenty of prospects; the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 31.4% increase in jobs for data scientists and mathematical science professionals — which are crucial to AI — by 2030.

Plus, AI and ML jobs tend to pay well. While salary will differ from role to role, the top paying states for AI, according to talent.com, are New York ($200,000), Maryland ($171,300), and Virginia ($170,000).

Technical Director, Machine Learning (Individual Contributor), Roblox, San Mateo

Roblox is building the tools and platform that empowers its community to bring any experience that they can imagine to life. As a Technical Director on the Game Engine team, you will work on state-of-the-art real time AI and machine learning projects and will shape the vision of low compute cost, real-time machine learning at Roblox, taking leads on designing core components of Engine team ML operations. A strong understanding of deep learning frameworks including PyTorch and Tensorflow, as well as machine learning feature development workflows from training to deployment is required. You’ll be experienced in shipping ML features in production environments and have experience optimizing and deploying models to mobile devices. Knowledge of state-of-the-art deep learning network architectures and primitives as well as 10 or more years’ in two or more languages (Python, C++, Rust, Lua, Go or JavaScript) is required. See the full list of requirements for this position.

Senior Machine Learning Engineer — Data Automation, Bloomberg, New York

The Data Automation team at Bloomberg develops machine learning models and infrastructure to extract key information from all kinds of financial documents. As Senior Machine Learning Engineer — Data Automation, you will own the research on ground-breaking ML/NLP techniques and design efforts for the most efficient and practical application of those techniques to sophisticated business problems. You will use our automated ML suite, equipped with annotation platforms, for collecting training data and hyper-tuning models, as well as deploy your application on our scalable ETL infrastructure. You’ll need to have four or more years’ of experience with an object-oriented programming language such as Java or Python, and have subject matter expertise in one or more of the following: artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), statistical models, and text analytics on large data sets. Interested? See the full job description here.

Software Engineer — ML Systems (Technical Leadership), Meta, Remote

Meta is seeking a Software Engineer — ML Systems (Technical Leadership) to join its research and development teams. You will drive the organization’s goal towards relevant machine learning techniques, and build and optimize intelligent systems that improve Meta’s products and experiences. You will also assist in goal setting related to project impact, AI system design, and ML excellence, develop custom/novel architectures, define use cases, and develop methodology and benchmarks to evaluate different approaches. A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, a relevant technical field, or equivalent practical experience is required, as is vast experience communicating and working across functions to drive solutions. Experience developing AI algorithms or AI-system infrastructure in C/C++ or Python is also a requirement. See all the details for this job.