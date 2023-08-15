Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

While a bad interview can sometimes feel like the hiring manager is trying to interrogate, trick or catch you out, a good interviewer will approach things differently.

Instead they will use their time to find out vital information revealing whether or not you’re a suitable hire, and the tone of the interview will be more conversational than confrontational.

That said, you’ll still need to prepare yourself for the usual questions surrounding your skills and experience, paying particular attention to how you can seamlessly weave both into answers about the position you’re interviewing for.

And with research from Korn Ferry estimating that it only takes seven seconds for someone to form an opinion after you’ve met, using the first couple of questions to warm up and find your flow isn’t feasible.

So, with that in mind, we’re detailing the three questions you should prioritize ahead of any tech interview.

This question isn’t an invitation to share horror stories about past employers or launch into a lengthy description about why you want to leave your current role. Instead, use this question to reference key moments throughout your career which make you the best candidate for the job.

Did you move into a more senior role at some point and relish the opportunity to take on more responsibility? Did you experience a merger that required you to adopt a new way of working that challenged you but ultimately gave you more insight or improved processes? Use this question to add context to your resume and reveal qualities and characteristics about how you approach work, resolve problems and navigate periods of instability or uncertainty.

2. What are your strongest tech skills and which do you use most often?

According to data compiled by interviewing.io, a technical mock interview platform, tech applicants now need to perform 15% better in technical interviews than they did in 2022.

This is arguably down to the vast number of layoffs the tech industry has witnessed in 2023—approximately 226,000 so far this year—and a recalibration after the Great Resignation which saw over 47 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs.

So instead of listing various skills that you’re vaguely proficient in, focus on the ones you’re really good at and genuinely use in your everyday work life––as this is where your value lies.

3. What are you looking for in your next role?

Culture fit is just as important as skills and experience and a hiring manager wants to know that the person they hire will not only gel with their team, but embrace the values and culture of the company as a whole.

Use this question to detail your career goals, where you see yourself in five years and also how you like to work. For example, do you prefer to engage in deep work remotely and use in-office days to collaborate with team members? Are you looking for a fully remote opportunity? Do you want to mentor more junior team members or be mentored by leadership? Now is your chance to lay all your cards on the table.

