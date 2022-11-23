Check out the on-demand sessions from the Low-Code/No-Code Summit to learn how to successfully innovate and achieve efficiency by upskilling and scaling citizen developers. Watch now.

A new survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Macami AI, a robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) consulting firm, found that 72% of U.S. employees would delegate work tasks like invoice management, auditing and simple reporting to AI so they can focus on tasks that enable them to grow at work. This includes managing a project or team, moving to a new department or accepting a promotion.

According to a recent Deloitte study, Gen Z will soon overtake Millennials as the largest generation, with more than one-third of the world’s population counting themselves among the group. As this generation comes of age, their impact will be felt across the workplace, retail, technology, politics and culture.

The survey also found more Gen Zs than older workers are interested in AI helping them on the job so that they can have more personal and family time — illustrating the importance of work/life balance to this group. Employers should consider incorporating AI not only for the tremendous cost savings that are possible by automating large-scale business processes, but also in order to attract and maintain these employees.

Utilizing this tech will also be beneficial for employing workers that may have started families – with 81% of those ages 35-44 and 76% of those ages 45-54 reporting they are willing to delegate these tasks if it means better work-life balance.

Read the full report from Macami.