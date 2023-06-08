Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Adobe announced today that it will bring Firefly, its image-generating AI that it claims is the only “commercially safe generative AI,” to enterprise users.

Adobe Firefly for Enterprise will allow employees across departments to modify images in Photoshop, Illustrator, Express and Experience Manager. Businesses will also be able to custom-train Firefly with their own branded assets and in their own ecosystem, generating content in the brand’s style and language using APIs. In a press release, Adobe said “hundreds” of brands are already working with Firefly for Enterprise and the offering will be rolled out over the summer after Firefly comes out of beta.

Adobe says Firefly Enterprise generates ‘commercially viable’ content

At a moment when generative AI has been deemed to have “an intellectual property problem,” Adobe believes that Firefly is the only enterprise offering that “generates commercially viable, professional quality content at speed.” Its first Firefly model, launched in March, is trained on hundreds of millions of Adobe Stock’s licensed images, openly licensed content and other public domain content without copyright restrictions.

While Adobe is confident in Firefly as a commercially-viable model, the company told VentureBeat it plans to provide enterprise customers with an indemnification against copyright claims, similar to what is currently is in place for Adobe Stock.

“If a customer is sued for infringement, Adobe would take over legal defense and provide some monetary coverage for those claims,” a company spokesperson said.

Since its launch, Firefly beta users have generated more than 200 million images, while Photoshop users have generated more than 150 million images using the new Generative Fill feature powered by Firefly, which launched two weeks ago.

A ‘massive amount of customer interest and momentum’

Meredith Cooper, senior director of product marketing for Digital Media at Adobe, said that since the Firefly beta launch, the company has seen a “massive amount of customer interest and momentum.”

For nearly every business function today, the demand for content creation continues to explode, she told VentureBeat.

“Businesses constantly feel the pressure to deliver this high-impact personalized content not only for internal audiences but customer facing as well, but costs have skyrocketed and budgets are very tight and it’s becoming hard to keep pace,” she said. “The beauty of generative AI and Firefly is that it has quickly emerged as this transformative disruptive technology that’s really set to dynamically or dramatically change content creation — enabling anyone in an organization, whether a creative professional, a studio or a marketer, or a product manager or someone in sales, someone in HR, but enabling anyone to create content with unparalleled productivity gains.”

But businesses need assurance that their brand is going to be protected, she added. “They want to know that their content is consistent with brand standards, that it’s safe for commercial use, that it’s responsible that it’s indemnified, that it’s ethical, and that it’s of the utmost quality. This offering allows enterprises to deploy the technology across their organization.”