While fintech has enjoyed the largest stake of funding in recent years it seems to be losing its luster — in 2021, global fintech entities received $137 billion in funding however this decreased to $81 billion in 2022.

Its heir apparent? AI.

Despite warnings from the “godfather of AI”, Dr Geoffrey Hinton, that the “scary” chatbots he helped create at Google could become more intelligent than humans, investment in AI shows no signs of slowing down.

And according to analysis conducted by Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI, global total corporate investment in artificial intelligence (AI) has been gaining pace. It reached almost $276.14 billion in 2021, up 88% from the previous year when investors plowed $146.74 billion onto AI-focused companies.

The main players

Unsurprisingly, OpenAI has dominated funding (and headlines) since it launched its groundbreaking chatbot, ChatGPT, and has amassed $11 billion since its inception.

Hot on its heels, Anthropic, which was founded by former OpenAI employees to develop more human-like and safe AI, has raised $1 billion in three rounds of funding, $300 million of which has come from Google.

Meanwhile Scale AI, a data annotation platform that provides high-quality data to train AI models has recently amassed $117 million to fund 15 AI-specific projects. The company, which was founded in 2016, has raised $602.6 million in total.

The AI race has just begun

While much of the job market conversation surrounding AI has revolved around robots replacing workers, this surge of investment means the hiring landscape for those proficient in artificial intelligence and machine learning is in robust health and ripe for the picking.

CTO for Data Privacy Startup With Equity Component, Captain Compliance, Fort Lauderdale

Captain Compliance is looking for a full stack developer and software engineering team lead to join its team as CTO. In this role you will manage a team of developers and oversee software development projects from conception to deployment, act as a scrum master to ensure the team is aligned and delivers on sprint goals, collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop and implement new features and functionality for its data privacy and compliance software, and write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code in a variety of languages, including but not limited to: Java, Python, JavaScript, and SQL. View more details here.

Clinical Operations Contractor, Kintsugi, Remote

Kintsugi is on a mission to scale access to mental healthcare for all via novel voice biomarker software which can detect signs of depression and anxiety from short clips of free form speech. It was recently named one of Forbes’ Top 50 AI companies to watch in 2022 and Fierce 15 in 2023. As Clinical Operations Contractor you will help conduct research aimed at transforming the lives of millions affected by mental disorders. In this position, you will be responsible for supporting remote clinical studies and ensuring efficient research operations. Reporting to Kintsugi’s clinical research manager, you will work closely with the quality and regulatory team, fostering seamless collaboration. This unique opportunity allows you to make a meaningful impact within a high-growth deep-tech and health tech startup at a pivotal moment in its journey. See the full job description here.

Chief Scientist, Afiniti, Washington

Afiniti is a leading provider of artificial intelligence that improves customer experience and its patented technology pairs customers and contact center agents based on how well they are likely to interact, leading to better experiences across the entire customer journey. It is looking for a Chief Scientist who is passionate about AI and mathematics, with a track record of launching outstanding AI products. In this role, you will lead and inspire a team of expert scientists while building the next generation of contact center technology. Key responsibilities include owning the strategic vision for Afiniti’s research, defining the teams’ structure and ambitiously hiring senior leaders across the organization and working with C-suite executives to define clear priorities. You can access more information here.

