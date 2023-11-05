VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI‘s first-ever developer conference, DevDay, is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Monday, November 6, and the company’s co-founder and CEO Sam Altman has already hyped on X that there will be “some great stuff to show developers!” But apparent leaks on X and around the web may have already spoiled the surprise.

on november 6, we’ll have some great stuff to show developers! (no gpt-5 or 4.5 or anything like that, calm down, but still i think people will be very happy…)https://t.co/QH1mpXzoqp — Sam Altman (@sama) September 6, 2023

As reported by Maximilian Schreiner at The Decoder, OpenAI appears ready to release a new user interface for its signature chatbot product ChatGPT, as well a new tool that would allow third parties to build their own chatbots with different types of styles and responses and limitations atop its Large Language Models (LLM) GPT-3.5 and GPT-4.

In addition, OpenAI is said to be offering “connectors” that would allow users to hook their third-party cloud drives including Google Drive and Microsoft 365 (from OpenAI’s primary backer Microsoft) up to ChatGPT, potentially allowing the tool to surface private files and information from within files when prompted. The tool would match and exceed Google Bard’s ability to surface similar information from Gmail and Google Drive.

Furthermore, the company is said to be offering new subscription plans including a Team Plan for $30 per month ($25 when paid annually) per user for up to three members that includes “unlimited fast GPT-4 access, 4x longer contexts and unlimited use of the Advanced Data Analytics model.”

This is coming sooner than you might think. ChatGPT's "context connectors" will allow you to "Connect apps to access their information in ChatGPT".



Google Drive – Attach Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to your messages or add them as context to your conversations.



Microsoft 365… https://t.co/1iTo8cm7zV pic.twitter.com/IftM2hGYmI — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) November 2, 2023

While OpenAI has yet to comment on the veracity of the alleged leaks — VentureBeat has reached out to our primary OpenAI spokesperson and will update when they respond — many in the wider AI community are reacting to the leaks as plausible and highly likely, if not all but guaranteed.

As Jim Fan, NVIDIA’s senior AI scientist wrote in a post on his LinkedIn account: “It’ll be a pivotal moment for the AI consumer market. OpenAI is becoming a full-blown UGC platform, where users can create and share any AI agents.”

VentureBeat will be attending OpenAI DevDay in person and reporting live on the proceedings. Tune in on Monday for more.