Capping two days of hearing from enterprise AI and data executives and leaders during the VB Transform 2023 conference in San Francisco was the announcement of the winners of the 5th annual AI Innovation Awards. This year’s conference and the awards were centered on “Get Ahead of the Generative AI Revolution.”

The awards recognized and awarded enterprise, innovative, visionary and inclusivity initiatives in generative AI. The winners are in the following categories: Generative AI Innovator of the Year, Best Enterprise Implementation of Generative AI, Most Promising Generative AI Startup, Generative AI Visionary, Generative AI Diversity & Inclusion and Generative AI Open Source Contribution.

The nominees and winners were drawn from our daily editorial coverage and the expertise, knowledge and experience of our nominating committee members.

Thank you to our nominating committee members for their guidance, insights and recommendations:

And the winners are:

Generative AI Innovator of the Year

This award goes to the company that has pushed the boundaries of generative AI the furthest in the past year and demonstrated the most innovative use of the technology.

Our winner is Open AI. Open AI has been developing some of the most influential generative AI models, such as GPT-3, GPT-4, ChatGPT Plus, DALL-E, Whisper and InstructGPT. These models can generate realistic and creative text, images, audio, and video from natural language prompts. OpenAI has also released some of these models and their code to the public, as well as providing APIs and playgrounds for accessing and experimenting with them. OpenAI has also contributed to advancing the field of generative AI through its publications, patents, and collaborations. The company has demonstrated its innovation and impact in using generative AI for various applications, such as conversational agents, content creation, education, entertainment and social good.

Best Enterprise Implementation of Generative AI

This award will highlight the top enterprise company that has implemented generative AI technology in a truly transformative way.

Our winner is Salesforce. For implementing generative AI technology in a truly transformative way. Salesforce’s technology has been deployed to solve key business challenges, improve productivity, enhance customer experiences and gain a competitive advantage in the CRM market. Salesforce’s technology has demonstrated a high level of innovation, uniqueness, and impact in the enterprise domain.

Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, said the company was honored to be recognized as the winner.

“Salesforce’s industry-leading generative AI products, including AI Cloud and Einstein GPT Trust Layer, are empowering every organization to tap into the productivity and efficiency benefits of AI with its open ecosystem approach and real-time data capabilities, all while ensuring trust remains at the center,” Shih said.

Most Promising Generative AI Startup

This award will go to the most promising startup that has developed an innovative generative AI application and demonstrated high growth potential.

Our winner is Typface for building a platform that combines generative AI with a brand’s tone, audiences, and workflows to produce on-brand text and image content for various channels and purposes. Typeface has demonstrated high growth potential and a strong go-to-market strategy, attracting Fortune 500 customers and raising $165 million in funding. Typeface has also partnered with leading companies such as Salesforce and Google Cloud to integrate its platform with their solutions. The company has shown its ability to leverage generative AI to solve key business challenges, improve productivity, enhance customer experiences and gain a competitive advantage in the content creation market.

Typeface CEO and founder Abhay Parasnis said the company was honored to be chosen as the winner for the award alongside other innovative AI companies.

“Typeface is empowering every enterprise to supercharge personalized content creation, and we are pleased with VentureBeat’s recognition of the momentum that we have encompassed so far in bringing innovative solutions for enterprise generative AI,” Parasnis said.

Generative AI Visionary

This award will go to an individual who has made significant contributions to the field of generative AI through their thought leadership, research, or work building foundational technologies.

Our winner is CEO and cofounder of Nvida Jensen Huang for driving Nvidia’s innovation and growth in the generative AI space, as well as being a vocal advocate for ethical and responsible use of generative AI. Huang has led Nvidia to launch several groundbreaking generative AI platforms, such as Omniverse, a virtual environment that enables users to create, simulate and collaborate using generative AI.

Generative AI Diversity & Inclusion

This award will recognize the company, organization or individual that has done the most to promote diversity and inclusion in the generative AI field. This could include advancing AI ethics, making AI technologies more accessible, providing opportunities and support for underrepresented groups, or using AI in a way that reduces bias and promotes social justice.

Our winner is Renee Cummings for doing the most to promote diversity and inclusion in the generative AI field. is the first data activist-in-residence at the University of Virginia’s School of Data Science where was named professor of practice in data science. She is also an AI ethicist, criminologist, Columbia University community scholar and founder of Urban AI. Cummings has been using generative AI in a way that reduces bias and promotes social justice by creating solutions for critical issues such as criminal justice and policing. Cummings has also been empowering underrepresented groups in the AI field, such as women and people of color, by providing mentorship, teaching and advocacy. Cummings has demonstrated a strong commitment to using generative AI for good and advancing civil rights.

“Generative AI is a world transforming technology. For that transformation to be ethical and equitable and for Generative AI to truly capitalize on its extraordinary capabilities it must be developed with a heighten consciousness that celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion,” Cummings said. “Generative AI must also be deployed with a rights-based understanding that acknowledges the real time risks such as bias, discrimination, and trauma, and threats to privacy, safety, security, sustainability, as well as an understanding of the social responsibility of technology to preserve and protect due process and future-proof democracy, justice and the opportunities for communities to create thriving and resilient legacies.”

Generative AI Open Source Contribution

This award highlights the person, team or company that has made the most significant contribution to open source tools, datasets, or other resources to help advance generative AI.

Our winner is Hugging Face for making the most significant contribution to open source tools, datasets, or other resources to help advance generative AI. Hugging Face has created a comprehensive and user-friendly ecosystem for generative AI development and collaboration, with tools such as Transformers, Datasets, Tokenizers and Spaces. Hugging Face has also fostered a vibrant and diverse community of generative AI enthusiasts through its Hub platform.

Congratulations to our winners and nominees.