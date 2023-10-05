VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

Atropos Health, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based healthcare startup, unveiled today a new artificial intelligence (AI) system that could revolutionize how evidence is produced to inform medical decisions and research.

The startup’s Geneva Operating System (OS) leverages natural language processing and generative AI to rapidly query real-world clinical data. This allows users without technical skills to get publication-quality results in minutes versus the traditional timeline of 8 weeks to 6 months.

The new system also includes a chatbot interface called ChatRWD where users simply type plain-language questions. The AI then suggests ways to refine the query, selects appropriate data sources from the company’s network of 160 million de-identified patient records, runs the analysis using rigorous statistical methods, and formats the results into an observational study report.

The company’s mission is extremely ambitious: “We want to inform every clinical treatment decision and research inquiry with personalized real world evidence globally,” said Brigham Hyde, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Atropos Health, in an interview with VentureBeat. The launch of both products is a significant step towards the personalization of healthcare, a field that has been increasingly relying on AI and machine learning solutions.

Hyde further explained that Geneva OS and ChatRWD are designed to provide healthcare professionals with quick, consistent, and reliable access to extensive real-world data. The platform currently includes 160 million patient records across various datasets, offering a rich repository of information.

“Healthcare is complicated, and hard [to navigate] in our country, let alone others. The way I see Geneva being used is as an important layer to the data ecosystem, ensuring consistency and speed out of the data layer,” Hyde said.

Informing every clinical decision with AI-powered real world evidence

Atropos Health’s new solutions are expected to significantly improve the user experience for physicians and researchers. The company has reported an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the 40s for the product suite. “People who order one from us go on to order dozens of these things,” Hyde said, emphasizing that the speed and ease of use are unmatched. He explained, “That’s because the user experience is great.”

Atropos Health also offers users ultimate control over their data usage. Partners can choose whether to offer their data on the network and receive compensation when their data is used. They retain control over who uses it and for what purposes, making it an attractive proposition for healthcare institutions and data partners.

The company’s integrative approach could significantly improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and enhance care delivery, as supported by a ROI study published earlier this year. Hyde points out, “We don’t have to wait years to get evidence for care — because we have all this data that’s emerged.”

The launch of Geneva OS and ChatRWD could mark a pivotal moment in the healthcare industry, offering a new paradigm of evidence-based, personalized patient care. As the demand for such solutions continues to grow, Atropos Health is well-positioned to become a leading player in the health tech sector.

However, as the company expands its evidence network and forms new partnerships, the challenges of managing and integrating vast amounts of data from various sources cannot be underestimated. The potential of these new technologies also raises important questions about data privacy and security, as well as the ethical implications of AI in healthcare.

Nonetheless, the future looks bright according to Hyde, who reaffirms, “There is not enough evidence being used for medical care. There’s reasons for that, good and bad. We want more clinical trials, for sure. But we don’t have enough, and most of them exclude most patients, and we shouldn’t have to wait years to get evidence for care.” His words underscore Atropos Health’s commitment to accelerating evidence generation in healthcare.

As Atropos Health continues its journey, the potential for AI to revolutionize healthcare has never been clearer. The company’s innovative approach to evidence generation could soon become an essential tool for medical professionals worldwide, making personalized, data-driven care a reality for millions of patients.