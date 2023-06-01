Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Cloud-native automation solutions firm Automation Anywhere today announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at empowering enterprises with a blend of intelligent automation and generative AI. Through this collaboration, Automation Anywhere will utilize Amazon SageMaker JumpStart and Amazon Bedrock to provide its extensive customer base with enhanced generative AI capabilities.

According to the company, this offering gives customers greater flexibility, choice and reliability in deploying their automation solutions.

“AWS’s unique approach with Bedrock to provide fully managed model services from a range of best-in-class providers like Anthropic and Stability.ai means Automation Anywhere customers can build generative AI-powered apps fast with the right model for their application,” Mike Micucci, chief operating officer at Automation Anywhere, told VentureBeat. “Our combined customers will benefit from deep integration with key AWS technologies such as Textract for document processing, AWS Connect for customer service, and Sagemaker AI/ML library of best-of-breed large language models.”

Expanding on a partnership they initiated in 2017, Automation Anywhere and AWS have advanced their collaboration beyond core infrastructure to encompass the application layer with AI.

The companies believe that integrating generative AI-driven solutions in domains like customer experience, document processing and contact center intelligence will reinforce and further strengthen their go-to-market relationship.

“With integrations [with] Amazon generative AI models, as well as other partners like Google Vertex AI and OpenAI, customers can easily add generative AI steps into their automation workflow without any code,” Micucci told VentureBeat. “We are also integrating best practices into our integrations around prompting and model selection so that customers get the highest quality results with generative AI models.”

He added: “Guardrails built into our platform also ensure that only data you have approved is used with generative AI, and the models are used in a consistent manner, ensuring predictable, high-quality results.”

Streamlining enterprise automation through generative AI

According to Micucci, the combination of automation and generative AI represents a formidable synergy capable of unleashing the next surge of productivity. To introduce generative AI into Automation Anywhere’s open and adaptable cloud-native platform, the company has established partnerships with both AWS and Google Cloud.

“We are compounding automation’s productivity gains by adding key capabilities that will accelerate productivity, such as understanding sentiment, summarizing documentation, rapidly reading and extracting data from key documents, and generating content needed to keep workflows moving,” he said. “When multiplied across billions of business users, this has the power to transform entire industries and completely change how we work.”

The company has announced the integration of generative AI throughout the entire Automation Success Platform, emphasizing its belief that generative AI will play a pivotal role in shaping human interactions with automation in the future.

Furthermore, Automation Anywhere is set to unveil a range of generative AI-powered automation tools, including Automation Co-Pilot + Generative AI for Business Users, Automation Co-Pilot + Generative AI for Automators, and Document Automation + Generative AI in collaboration with Google Cloud and AWS.

“With Automation Co-Pilot for Automators with generative AI, we have made it possible for anyone to create their own automation. This has surpassed where most companies have been with citizen development and will remove the barriers of learning and adoption to accelerate the flywheel of productivity across every team,” said Micucci.

WebPT, a web-based electronic medical record platform, recently began using the company’s cloud-native end-to-end intelligent automation platform. It used Automation 360 Cloud on AWS to fuel its cloud-based infrastructure. AWS played a crucial role in providing the infrastructure with elasticity, agility and user-friendly operations through intelligent autoscaling of workloads, ensuring cost-effective utilization of cloud resources.

Likewise, ITAU Bank, the largest bank in Brazil, has already deployed thousands of Automation Anywhere’s cloud-native bots running on AWS.

What’s next for Automation Anywhere?

Micucci said that the company is committed to further enhancing its integrations of generative AI with AWS, Google Cloud and other partners. This ongoing investment aims to enable customers to harness the power of generative AI in their businesses with optimal effectiveness and safety.

“As we learn from our huge community of early adopters, their feedback will continue to guide the evolution of our product in this area. We believe this feedback is transformational to the way automation will be used in every company and industry to drive previously unachievable levels of automation,” he added.

He said that the company perceives AI and automation as the emerging interface for business computing. With the introduction of innovative solutions like Co-Pilot for Automators, he envisions the possibility of creating business processes through a conversational interface while streamlining the building and testing phases through full automation.

“For companies, a whole new world of automation and productivity can be delivered at a dramatically faster time to market and superior business impact,” said Micucci. “With Co-Pilot for business users, we can embed AI-powered automations into any app or AI experience, making them infinitely available and flexible.”