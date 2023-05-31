Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Blink Ops, a cybersecurity startup based in Tel Aviv, has launched a new software product that uses generative AI to create no-code workflows for security and IT operations. The service, called Blink Copilot, allows security operators to automate any security workflow by writing simple text prompts.

The company claims that Blink Copilot is the first of its kind in the market and that it can significantly reduce the time and effort required to automate security workflows.

“Blink Copilot is using multiple different large language models (LLMs) at its core (Microsoft Cognitive Services, Google Bard, OpenAI) that are fine-tuned using Blink’s dataset of thousands of security and infrastructure workflows, as well hundreds of third party security integrations,” Blink Ops CEO and cofounder Gil Barak told VentureBeat.

Automate security workflows using simple text prompts

Starting today, Blink’s security platform now offers several features aimed at automating security. Its key updates include Blink Copilot, the AI system that can generate workflows based on text prompts; a drag-and-drop editor for customizing workflows; a library of more than 7,000 pre-built automated workflows for common security tasks; an integration hub for connecting the platform to other security tools; and a workflow engine for executing the automated processes at scale across on-premises and cloud environments.

According to Barak, security workflows that would normally take months to automate can now be built in seconds using Blink Copilot. The company also says that its internal team has already generated more than 7,000 workflows using the product and that it is publishing hundreds of new workflows every week.

“For example, during a recent demo, I asked Blink Copilot to generate a workflow that monitors for new vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure, automatically looks up the relevant engineers that can fix them and assigns a ServiceNow ticket with a due date of 48 hours,” said Barak.

Similarly, he added, “teams might create complex workflows for onboarding new employees to different services with permissions pre-configured, or set up quarantine workflows for at-risk devices which automatically lock accounts and send notifications asking employees to confirm recent activities.”

Making security automation accessible to everyone

A shortage of cybersecurity professionals has made automation crucial for companies who must to defend against a high volume of cyberattacks, according to a 2022 McKinsey report. Blink Ops says its new AI system significantly lowers the barriers for automating security workflows that previously required months of labor.

Barak pointed out that there are more than 3.4 million unfilled security roles, according to the 2022 (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study.

“Humans will never be able to fill all those roles, so we’ll need to rely on human-guided automation to manage security workflows,” he said. “Blink Copilot will finally enable security teams to effectively automate and manage security workflows, regardless of team size.”

The company said the Blink platform is designed for enterprise cybersecurity teams and includes features such as role-based permissions, support for on-premises and cloud environments and the ability to serve multiple customers.

Blink Ops, which was founded in 2021, is backed by venture capital firms including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Entrée Capital. The company has offices in San Francisco in addition to its headquarters in Tel Aviv.