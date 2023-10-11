VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

How do employees find the information they need to do their job? And how can companies present the right information that employees need to find? According to Box CEO and co-founder Aaron Levie, this longstanding conundrum has only gotten more challenging in recent years, with data in the enterprise growing at an “explosive rate.”

To solve that problem, the Redwood City, California-based Box, which leads in the enterprise cloud-based content management, collaboration, and file sharing space, has announced the launch of Hubs. Deeply integrated with Box AI, customers can organize documents in a Hub, allowing users to discover answers to critical questions in seconds, automatically summarize vast amounts of information, and more easily create new content.

For example, an HR teams could publish a Hub with the company handbook, 401K plans, updated diversity and inclusion resources, and more, so that all employees can easily find information and stay up-to-date on company policies. Or a sales enablement teams can organize a Hub with the corporate pitch, buyer personas, and discovery questions, so that the sales team can engage with more buyers and grow revenue.

Making enterprise knowledge discoverable

According to IDC, the vast majority of data generated by organizations today is unstructured, including all of the content typically flowing through an enterprise — including spreadsheets, videos, images, and documents.

Because of that, Levie told VentureBeat in a video interview, “the vast majority of employees spend too much time trying to find the information they need to do their job.” Box’s vision, he explained, is to make enterprise knowledge instantly discoverable, useful and valuable — including sales presentations, marketing assets, R&D documents, contracts, templates, HR documents and more.

“It’s almost the inverse of search, ironically,” he said. “Search is really powerful when you, as the user, know what you’re looking for, and you just don’t know where it is. Hubs is kind of the opposite — the publisher needs to get information out to an audience and the user does not inherently know in advance what they’re looking for.”

Box Hubs integrated with Box AI

With Box Hubs integrated with Box AI, which launched in May as a suite of capabilities that natively integrates advanced AI models into the Box Content Cloud, users can leverage generate AI capabilities to unlock the value of the vast amount of data stored within their organization. Customers will be able to ask questions across all of the content curated in a Hub to extract key information, summarize complex concepts, and compare specific files. Users will also be able to generate new content based on

information in a Hub.

As part of today’s announcement, Levie said that Box AI will begin rolling out to Box’s Enterprise Plus customers in beta this November. Initially, users will have access to 20 queries per month, with 2,000 additional queries available on a company level. Over time, additional queries will be available for purchase for larger scale use cases.