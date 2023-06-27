Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Customer engagement software company Braze, a publicly traded firm that specializes in offering marketing tools for mobile apps, today announced its new generative AI solution: Sage AI by Braze, which it says enhances automation, personalization, and predictive capabilities for its customers.

Braze already has a strong track record with some of the largest and most recognizable brands across industries, from Burger King to streamer Peacock.

Sage AI includes an AI Recommendation engine as a beta version within Sage AI. Leveraging machine learning, this engine matches relevant items from its CSV-importing and actioning tool Braze Catalogs with customers who are most likely to purchase them.

Braze says AI Recommendation allows for marketers and brands to create hyper-personalized messages that can lead to increased revenue and stronger brand loyalty.

Braze also introduces AI Content QA, an AI-driven tool that utilizes OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology. This tool ensures messages are checked for tone, structure, grammar, and appropriate language before sending.

Additionally, Braze plans to incorporate generative AI into its Query Builder and SQL Segment Extension tools, empowering teams to transform natural language prompts into powerful reports and audience segments effortlessly.

Braze aims to enhance customer journey optimization with the Winning Path feature, which brings optimization and automation directly into Canvas Flow, Braze’s no-code journey orchestration tool.

Another new Sage AI tool is called Winning Path, and it allows marketers to use machine learning statistical models to simulate customer journeys through a brand’s mobile app or site, and discover which paths result in the the best performance.

Braze said Sage AI will ultimately introduce another feature called Personalized Path that will recommend the best path for each individual user based on their attributes, preferences, and behaviors, though no timing on this was specified.

The company also intends to offer an A/B Test Prediction feature that employs predictive analytics to forecast the most effective campaign strategies and optimize campaigns more efficiently.

Braze’s Sage AI builds upon the company’s existing AI/ML capabilities, which include predictive identification and targeting of customers likely to churn or make purchases.

Features such as Intelligent Timing, Selection, and Channel optimize message send time, channel selection, and conversions. Generative AI capabilities rapidly generate campaign copy and images, allowing marketers to explore new approaches and concepts.