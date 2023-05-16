Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

The Innovation Showcase is back at Transform: Get ahead of the Generative AI revolution, July 11-12 in San Francisco.

We’re on the hunt for the 10 generative AI products most likely to disrupt the enterprise right now, and if you have such a product we’d like to invite you to present the impact of this technology on the main stage.

Those selected to present will do so in front of nearly a thousand industry decision-makers, and receive direct feedback from a panel of enterprise tech analysts, brand executives, and others. Every presenter will receive exclusive editorial coverage from VentureBeat, getting your company out in front of our millions of monthly readers.

Who should apply? Dynamic companies with compelling new generative AI technology, and that want to present their technology or solution on stage. We will also award winners in three categories: most likely to succeed, best technology and best presentation style.

Event Transform 2023 Join us in San Francisco on July 11-12, where top executives will share how they have integrated and optimized AI investments for success and avoided common pitfalls. Register Now

In total, up to 10 candidates will be selected from applicants: They must offer new enterprise AI solutions, but we will select five that are seed stage (less than $10M in total funding raised) and five that are series A or later. If you are a division of a larger company, you can enter as part of the late-stage division. If have a story to tell, and an AI product or service that offers up real business results and use cases, please submit your application by 5 p.m. PT on June 1, 2023.



Separately, if you want to ensure your AI product or company gets exposure at Transform, be sure to look into our new Gen AI Enterprise Innovation Alley. Up to 20 innovative companies (spanning both early and later stage) will be able to showcase their technology at Transform, network with senior-level execs from some of the most notable brands and tech companies. And the best Alley candidates will be selected (by popular vote) to be part of our Innovation Showcase stage presentations. Apply here for the Innovation Alley by June 15.