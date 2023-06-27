Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

NoTraffic, an Israeli traffic management startup, today announced its $50 million Series B funding round, on its quest to live up to the promise of its name by outfitting intersections and complex roadways with wireless smart sensors commanded by an AI-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

The latest funding round was led by UK-based M&G Investments, and NoTraffic plans to use the money to expand its presence in global markets on its quest to reduce congestion and CO2 emissions while enhancing safety.

Tal Kreisler, CEO and cofounder of NoTraffic, told VentureBeat via email that the company aims to be working with 100 traffic agencies and Departments of Transportation by the end of the year. It’s eyeing Japan, Italy, Germany, and the UK as its go-to markets.

Under the hood

Kreisler also explained to VentureBeat that NoTraffic’s intelligent intersection sensors combine several technologies, including cameras, radar, edge computing, and V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication models.

Event Transform 2023 Join us in San Francisco on July 11-12, where top executives will share how they have integrated and optimized AI investments for success and avoided common pitfalls. Register Now

“Our sensors process the surrounding data, translate it into actionable insights in real time, and communicate with the surrounding infrastructure to operate in an interconnected system,” Kreisler wrote.

NoTraffic says its wireless sensors offer a plug-and-play installation process, allowing for a seamless integration into existing infrastructure within a span of just two hours.

The data is transmitted wirelessly and made available to traffic operators through NoTraffic’s Mobility Operating System (MOS), which leverages AI, though the company is keeping its exact models under wraps.

“NoTraffic leverages AI for its proprietary computer vision neural networks and traffic optimization algorithms,” Kreisler wrote to VentureBeat.

Safety first

Kreisler emphasized that NoTraffic’s primary focus is not on enforcing laws, but on improving safety through analytics-driven solutions.

“We believe in understanding the root cause of traffic issues and applying the most relevant and effective solutions on a case-by-case basis,” Kreisler said. “NoTraffic retrofitting existing signalized systems empowers traffic operators with the ability to process road data, interpret it in real time, and communicate with other intersections.”

The platform operates autonomously based on policies set by traffic operators, optimizing efficiency and safety for all road users.

By utilizing AI SaaS platforms and sensor technology, NoTraffic empowers traffic operators to make data-driven decisions that optimize traffic flow. The combination of real-time data processing and advanced AI algorithms ensures effective management of traffic congestion.

Early milestones

NoTraffic says its innovative solutions have already demonstrated significant impact in various locations. Kreisler highlighted success stories such as reducing travel time by 70% and eliminating daily traffic congestion of approximately one mile on a single corridor in Tucson, Arizona.

Additionally, in Phoenix, a study showcased a 70% reduction in red light runners, dramatically lowering the probability of accidents.

NoTraffic’s partnership with Rogers Communications in B.C., Canada, led to a 40% reduction in pedestrian delay time without compromising service for other road users.

With its AI-driven technology and commitment to innovation, NoTraffic claims to be at the forefront of revolutionizing traffic management. By seamlessly integrating AI algorithms, advanced sensors, and real-time data processing, the company wants to work with municipal governments and transportation agencies to create safer, more efficient urban environments.