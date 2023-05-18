Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Open-source AI solutions firm ClearML today announced the launch of ClearGPT, a secure and enterprise-grade generative AI platform. The platform’s primary objective is to empower organizations to securely and efficiently deploy and utilize state-of-the-art large language models (LLMs) at scale.

The company asserts that its distinctive feature is the customization of LLMs to align with an enterprise’s specific data, seamlessly operating within its network and ensuring comprehensive protection of intellectual property (IP), compliance and knowledge. The tool empowers businesses to harness the power of ChatGPT-like LLMs, improving their operations by using AI to drive innovation, productivity and efficiency.

ClearGPT aims to enable organizations to expedite the development of internal and external products, outperform competitors and help generate new revenue streams.

“Our new platform is a drop-in replacement for [an] LLM chat interface (such as ChatGPT) for enterprise companies. It allows enterprises to control and create AI models directly from their organizational data without losing any AI-as-a-service capabilities,” Moses Guttmann, cofounder and CEO of ClearML, told VentureBeat. “Enterprises can use ClearGPT to deploy their model as an API, embed it into their internal applications or otherwise integrate it into their workflow.”

According to Guttmann, the platform securely handles the entire end-to-end workflow at scale. This includes securely gathering internal business data from sources like SharePoint, Google Drive or Slack. Customers can then choose a model, train the data and proceed to the QA phase to test and assess model quality.

The platform also ensures that the trained models have the same access rights as the original data, creating a secure enterprise environment. This preserves privacy and access control, allowing businesses to harness the power of AI without compromising data security.

“ClearGPT handles the entire end-to-end AI model building and deployment process inside the organization’s secure network. This means data is not passed to a third-party company or vendor, and internal data access privileges are maintained,” Guttmann told VentureBeat. “This process ensures enterprises retain 100% ownership of the data and any AI created from it, unlike with other generative AI-as-a-service solutions.”

Mitigating ChatGPT concerns for secure generative AI adoption

The company said that the inherent limitations of existing solutions, such as ChatGPT, have hindered the widespread adoption of LLMs in the enterprise. Concerns regarding security, performance, cost, data governance, and customization have prevented organizations from taking full advantage of the potential of LLMs within their secure enterprise boundaries. ClearGPT is meant to directly address these challenges and eliminate the associated risks.

Using public APIs to access generative AI models and xGPT solutions has left organizations vulnerable to data leaks and privacy breaches. ClearGPT offers a solution by providing a secure environment within the organization’s network, ensuring complete control and eliminating the possibility of data leakage.

“For an organization to comply with ISO 27001, SOC2, HIPAA, GDPR and other compliance standards, it should refrain from sharing its customers’ sensitive information and its sensitive data,” Guttmann told VentureBeat. “Unfortunately, when it comes to AI-as-a-service, there is zero control over the type of data being transferred outside the company. This means maintaining compliance is challenging. ClearGPT’s design ensures no company would leak private internal data, and enterprises can continue to provide the level of privacy their customers expect.”

Guttmann explained that enterprises could achieve dynamic AI capabilities by building AI models using internal data and maintaining a continuous flow of fresh data for the model’s training. This approach ensures that the AI models have access to the latest version of the organizational data.

The training and deployment of AI models occur within the enterprise’s secure network, and the ClearGPT platform guarantees that customers maintain complete ownership of any model developed and refined on the platform.

“We ensure that competitors will never have access to the capabilities you are developing internally,” Guttman said. “ClearGPT is fully customizable to the enterprise’s unique use cases and can be easily integrated with any business application. We designed ClearGPT as low-code to allow rapid internal adoption by CxOs, business units and knowledge workers — so no AI experience [is] needed.”

Tackling enterprise AI performance and cost challenges

Guttmann believes that existing xGPT solutions have consistently posed challenges in performance and cost. He said that GPT performance in these solutions typically remains opaque and unmodifiable. In contrast, ClearGPT stands out by delivering real-time feedback and extensive customization options, all while significantly reducing operational costs.

“We offer the unique advantage of continuously improving the performance of our foundational models internally, ensuring models’ answers based on fresh data and your feedback. [This is] unlike other solutions, where their GPT performance remains fixed and cannot be improved because they’re working off stale, inaccurate data,” added Guttmann.

Moreover, the platform supports enterprise-grade LLMs, regardless of the model types being used. This eliminates the risks and burdens associated with expensive, time-consuming maintenance and overhead. As a tangible example, organizations would be able to seamlessly deploy an enterprise chat agent capable of effectively addressing complex queries using a combination of internal and external enterprise data.

“Our solution enables you to power an enterprise chat agent that answers even the most complex questions based on internal and external enterprise data,” said Guttmann. “ClearGPT allows enterprises to combine multiple data sources into a single AI model. Doing so gives the model direct access to numerous data signals and insights. This allows any new AI request to infer and correlate hidden connections between data sources and provide new business insights that are otherwise non-trivial or impossible to correlate with current enterprise data tools or dashboards.”

What’s next for ClearML?

Guttmann firmly believes that ClearGPT will spearhead a revolutionary transformation in the enterprise AI landscape, as the platform empowers enterprise companies to effortlessly develop automated AI-driven processes that would have seemed like science fiction just a few years ago.

He said these advancements are achieved while ensuring complete control and ownership of data and models.

“Enterprises will be able to use ClearGPT to drive innovation, productivity and efficiency at vast scale and develop new internal and external products faster and at reduced costs, outmaneuver the competition and create new AI revenue streams,” he said. “With the release of new AI models to market, enterprises will be building more and more standalone automated processes where employees will only need to supervise the AI performance and direct it towards the best path of action; this is the beginning of a new industrialized AI era.”