Today AI company Cohere released Coral, a “knowledge assistant” designed specifically for enterprise business use. The company said Coral was specifically developed to help knowledge workers across industries receive responses to requests specific to their sectors, based on their proprietary company data.

Cohere, which offers developers and businesses access to natural language processing (NLP) powered by large language models (LLMs), recently raised a fresh $270 million to work towards its goal of bringing generative AI to the enterprise — including investment from Nvidia, Oracle and Salesforce Ventures — valuing the company at over $2 billion.

In a press release, Cohere president and COO Martin Kon said that “Coral is the next leap forward, capturing the huge potential of generative AI in a platform that will change how companies and employees do business.” AI has now reached an inflection point, like the internet browser and smartphone, he said — “shifting from an amazing novelty to something that will fundamentally change how every business operates.”

Cohere says Coral expands “well beyond publicly available generative AI tools,” with key advantages essential for business use.

For example, the tool mitigates hallucination problems by providing citations to proprietary, internal company data as well as publicly available sources. In addition, Coral continues to be trained on internal data and technical company resources to offer analysis, reports and other tailored information.

Finally, Coral offers privacy and security by storing sensitive data in a secure data environment that is cloud-agnostic. Enterprises can use major cloud providers like Oracle, Amazon and Google, deploy in a virtual private cloud, or use on-premises.

Cohere said Coral also offers over 100 integrations to connect to data sources including CRMs, collaboration tools, databases, search infrastructure and support systems.

“The combination of LivePerson’s industry-leading conversational platform and AI with Cohere’s Coral will help deliver custom LLMs for customer engagement built on the enterprise’s specific needs, goals, policies, and data,” said Joe Bradley, chief scientist from LivePerson, in a press release. “Coral’s knowledge augmentation capabilities will connect our solutions to additional data sources to keep LLM-powered conversations grounded [and] factual, and generate outputs that match enterprise needs in real-life use cases.”