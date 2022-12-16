Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

Dabbsson has raised $75 million to power a decentralized home energy ecosystem using AI and EV-grade technology.

The company will use the funding to bring smarter, safer, and greener home energy innovations to eco-minded consumers.

This winter, with a cold front sweeping across the U.S., an estimated 25% of Americans are at risk for power blackouts and grid emergencies in the face of extreme cold and severe weather. Traditional centralized power grids remain highly fragile, unreliable, expensive, and wasteful — with outdated infrastructures vulnerable to mere single points of failure and volatility in global gas, coal, and oil markets.

Consumers are also being battered with ever-rising costs, increased pollution and waste, inability to access essential services, and overall reduced quality of life.

This dire reality has rendered backup generators essential for many, with rising emphasis on renewable energy sources to further reduce dependence on fossil fuels and combat climate change. While consumers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable or socially responsible alternatives, barriers to adoption like convenience, availability, and ease-of-use persist.

This is where Dabbsson seeks to disrupt the market by bringing decentralized clean energy to the masses. Dabbson focuses on high performance, safety, and flexibility for portable regenerative power stations, solar panels, and accessories. The company seeks to restore energy autonomy and resilience to consumers with an app-controlled, AI-enabled home microgrid.

“We’re excited to lead a new era of home energy autonomy and resilience, powered by a novel ecosystem of intelligent micro-renewables,” said Sam Lam, head of global markets at Dabbsson, in a statement. “Energy autonomy and resilience underpins everything that powers a vibrant, successful community — from economic empowerment and social equity to education and accessing essential services. It’s time to reduce our collective reliance on fragile traditional systems and embrace the power of decentralized energy.”

Dabbsson’s team has led R&D for nearly a decade in on-board charging systems for electric vehicles, with over 80 patents in novel energy storage integration, AI-based battery management, and bi-directional converter control. By adapting these technologies and manufacturing techniques and materials, Dabbsson seeks to bring new heights of performance, efficiency, and safety to consumer micro-renewables.

Dabbsson’s patented structural design for multi-dimensional, semi-solid lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries increase energy density by 30% — delivering high battery efficiency, safety, and lifetime. This is coupled with a unique eight-layer AI Temperature & Energy Management System that dynamically adjusts power output to maximize battery usage time and safety while prolonging battery life by up to seven times.

Dabbsson will be launching its products — including home backup power station, modular customization, and portable solar panel — in the first quarter of 2023, beginning with the U.S. market. Then it will expand into the European market shortly thereafter.