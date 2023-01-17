Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

Dell has launched its latest Dell PowerEdge Servers using the latest family of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said the new servers offering performance that is up to 2.9 times greater AI inferencing.

Rajesh Pohani, a Dell vice president, said in a press briefing that it’s all about energy efficiency, security, reliability and digital transformation. He said that that majority of IT managers are planning to deploy more technology at the edge as well as the cloud.

Dell is showing off 13 models of its next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers, designed to accelerate performance and reliability for powerful computing across core datacenters, large-scale public clouds and edge locations.

It is unveiling rack, tower and multi-node PowerEdge servers, with Dell software and engineering advancements, such as a new Smart Flow design, to improve energy and cost efficiency. Expanded Dell APEX capabilities will help organizations take an as-a-service approach, allowing for more effective IT operations that make the most of compute resources while minimizing risk, the company said.

“We’re refreshing the core portfolio with the latest core technology like” the Intel and Advanced Micro Devices chips, Pohani said.

New Dell PowerEdge servers are designed to meet the needs of a range of demanding workloads from AI and analytics to large-scale databases. The expanded portfolio announced in November 2022, including the PowerEdge XE family of servers with Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs and the Nvidia AI Enterprise software suite for a full stack, production AI platform builds on advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

New servers for cloud service providers

Dell introduced its PowerEdge HS5610 and HS5620 servers delivers optimized solutions tailored for cloud service providers managing large-scale, multi-vendor data centers. Available in both 1U (one unit) and 2U form factors, these new, two-socket servers include cold aisle serviceable configurations and are available with Dell Open Server Manager, an OpenBMC based systems management solution to simplify multi-vendor fleet management.

The servers provide improved performance, including the Dell PowerEdge R760, which delivers up to 2.9 times greater AI inferencing on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel Deep Learning Boost and Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions.

Dell is going for the edge.

The PowerEdge R760 also offers up to a 20% increase in VDI users3 and over 50% more SAP Sales & Distribution users on one server, compared to the previous generation. PowerEdge systems may be ordered with Nvidia Bluefield-2 data processing units to provide additional offload, acceleration and workload isolation capabilities idea for power efficiency for private, hybrid and multicloud deployments.

Dell has added monitoring software and new services to make server management easier. It has Dell CloudIQ, ProDeploy services, iDRAC9, and more to make it easier to deploy systems.

“With improvements in genomic sequencing technology and new methods in the lab driving data growth, data flows will continue to expand in the future. To ensure our continued innovation, we need to process data quickly and efficiently,” said Pete Clapham, informatics support group leader at Wellcome Sanger Institute, in a statement. “Dell PowerEdge servers are well-designed, have built-in security, and deliver the performance that allows us to accelerate scientific discovery and bring innovation to the world faster.”

Designed for sustainability

Dell PowerEdge servers are designed with sustainability in mind, offering customers a three times performance improvement, compared to 14th Generation PowerEdge servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors launched in 2017, resulting in less floor space required and more powerful and efficient technology across all next-generation systems.

The features include Dell Smart Flow design, Dell OpenManage Enterprise Power Manager 3.0 software, and Dell OpenManage Enterprise Power Manager 3.0 software.

“Today’s modern data center requires continuous performance improvements for complex workloads such as AI, ML and VDI,” said Kuba Stolarski, research vice president at IDC Enterprise Infrastructure Practice, in a statement. “As data center operators endeavor to keep up with the demand from these resource hungry workloads, they must also prioritize environmental and security goals. With its new Smart Flow design, coupled with enhancements to its power and cooling management tools, Dell offers organizations significant improvements in efficient server operation alongside the raw performance gains in its newest generation of servers.”

Reliability and security at the core

PowerEdge servers help accelerate Zero Trust adoption within organizations’ IT environments. The devices constantly verify access, assuming every user and device is a potential threat. At the hardware level, silicon-based hardware root of trust, with elements including the Dell Secured Component Verification (SCV), helps verify supply chain security from design to delivery. Additionally, multifactor authentication and integrated iDRAC verifies users before granting access.

A secure supply chain also enables customers to advance their Zero Trust approach. Dell SCV offers cryptographic verification of components, which extends supply chain security to the customer’s site.

The servers are debuting in February and April, with compute services arriving in the second half of 2023.