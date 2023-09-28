VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

Microsoft announced today in an exclusive VentureBeat report the opening of its fifth AI Co-Innovation Lab, located in downtown San Francisco at 555 California Street. The lab provides startups and enterprises with access to AI experts, tools and infrastructure to collaborate on developing and testing AI prototypes and solutions.

“Artificial intelligence is one of the defining technologies of our time, and Microsoft is committed to empowering every person and organization, whether it’s a large enterprise or startup, to achieve more with AI,” Microsoft executive vice president of business development, strategy and ventures, Christopher Young, told VentureBeat.

The lab is strategically located in the heart of San Francisco due to the concentration of AI innovation occurring there, especially among startups, he explained. “San Francisco is strategically important because there’s so much innovation in AI happening in San Francisco, specifically in the city, largely related to the startup community,” Young said.

The lab’s main goal is to facilitate the transition from ideation to prototyping, providing companies with the resources and guidance they need to refine their AI-based concepts. Microsoft has previously invested through its M12 Venture Fund in startups, such as Typeface and Hidden Layer, which are focused on AI and cybersecurity, respectively.

Young cited the example of Space and Time, a startup that collaborated with Microsoft through the Co-Innovation Lab. They leveraged SQL Server and combined SQL with access to Web3 data. “What we brought to them through the work that we did together in the lab, was to bring natural language to that, leveraging the power of generative AI, to simplify the complex SQL queries,” he said.

Stoking innovative fires in the AI community

Microsoft runs Co-Innovation Labs around the world, including at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The labs provide hands-on coaching to help companies take an idea from concept to prototype and testing. According to Young, the San Francisco innovation lab will “help organizations make their AI opportunities real.”

This move by Microsoft underlines the company’s commitment to stoking innovative fires within the AI community. The Co-Innovation Lab in San Francisco is an integral part of this strategy, particularly given the city’s reputation as a hotbed for technological innovation.

The lab also serves as a way for Microsoft to engage directly with the local startup community. “We’ve seen a lot of demand for just more opportunities for the San Francisco community, the startup community, in particular, to be able to work very closely with us on many of the different AI projects that different companies, again, of all different sizes are working on,” Young said.

The launch of the lab is also about forging new relationships. “We’re looking forward to having those customers and partners join us in San Francisco,” Young added. The focus on partnerships and collaborations is a clear indicator of Microsoft’s belief in the collective power of innovation.

In a technology landscape that’s rapidly evolving, Microsoft’s Co-Innovation Lab could play a critical role in shaping the future of AI development. By providing a space for both startups and more established companies to experiment and grow, Microsoft is positioning itself at the forefront of AI development while simultaneously fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.

As the lab begins to churn out its first prototypes and concepts, the tech world will undoubtedly be watching closely. For decision-makers, the new Co-Innovation Lab could serve as an invaluable resource for AI-oriented innovation, providing a platform for testing, refining, and potentially commercializing their AI concepts. Interested startups and entrepreneurs can apply right here starting today.